    Photo Essay: C-130 Hercules training aircraft covered in snow at Fort McCoy

    C-130 Hercules training aircraft covered in snow at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Air Force C-130 Hercules is parked at Young Air Assault Strip on March 10, 2023, on

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An Air Force C-130 Hercules is parked at Young Air Assault Strip on March 10, 2023, on South Post and covered in snow at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The C-130, which arrived at the airstrip in October 2015, was transferred from Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., to Fort McCoy.

    The aircraft eventually is used to train service members to palletize cargo. The aircraft is located permanently at the airstrip.

    A full enclosure was built to provide for a more-defined training area.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching "ftmccoy," and on Twitter by searching "usagmccoy."

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 23:10
    Story ID: 440987
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Young Air Assault Strip
    training C-130 Hercules
    Fort McCoy training areas

