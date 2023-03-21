Photo Essay: C-130 Hercules training aircraft covered in snow at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Air Force C-130 Hercules is parked at Young Air Assault Strip on March 10, 2023, on...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Air Force C-130 Hercules is parked at Young Air Assault Strip on March 10, 2023, on South Post and covered in snow at Fort McCoy, Wis. The C-130, which arrived at the airstrip in October 2015, was transferred from Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., to Fort McCoy. The aircraft eventually is used to train service members to palletize cargo. The aircraft is located permanently at the airstrip. A full enclosure was built to provide for a more-defined training area. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



