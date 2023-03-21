Portions of Dyess B-1, C-130 fleet relocate in advance of potential storm

Multiple B-1B Lancers and C-130J Super Hercules are scheduled to depart Dyess Air Force Base in preparation of possible oncoming storms Mar. 22.



Base officials are working with partners at Holloman AFB, New Mexico, and other locations across the country to accommodate B-1 and C-130 aircraft relocation.



“This relocation not only protects our B-1 fleet from potential severe weather, but it also shows agile combat employment implementation,” said Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th Bomb Wing commander. “Moving at a faster rate, to more locations, is something we may need in a high-end fight. We appreciate Holloman’s ability to host our aircraft and Airmen, and this effort demonstrates that this action is repeatable when necessary.”



The relocation of aircraft from Dyess was used as an opportunity for units to exercise a “flush,” as the 317th did by giving aircrew simulated orders without a destination, which is a potential scenario they may face in a near-peer conflict, according to Col. Thomas Lankford, 317th Airlift Wing commander.



“The crews showed up this morning with an overnight bag but had no idea what was going to happen next. They were handed a set of mission-type orders with commander’s intent to execute a rapid departure simulating an impending base attack,” said Lankford, “The crews were airborne, on average, within an hour from their arrival at the building. The 317th Maintenance teams did an absolutely incredible job making sure all 14 aircraft were ready to go. It is no easy task to show up thinking you’ll launch 3 airplanes and instead get 14 in the air. I brag that this team is the best in the business, and today they proved it.”



Residents on base and in the Abilene community can expect to see more aircraft flying than normal during the relocation as Dyess Airmen prepare for the possible oncoming weather.



“This rapid movement is what our multi-capable Airmen train for and agility is just one part of that,” said Kramer. “The American Airmen accomplishes the mission regardless of location or conditions.”



For questions pertaining to Dyess AFB missions and personnel, please contact 7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs at 7bwpa@us.af.mil.

