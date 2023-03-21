Fire & Emergency Services of NAS JRB Fort Worth awarded CNRSE Small Fire Department of the Year: Third Year in a Row

NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas (March , 2023) – The Fire and Emergency Services of Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth’s vision is to be able to say, 'Yeah, we do that.' They strive to be the

most effective Fire Department for their customers, no matter what emergency services are needed. The department attributes their continued success to the belief in this assurance which has propelled

them to earn the 2022, Commander, Navy Region Southeast (CNRSE) Small Fire Department of the Year, for the third year in a row.



“Every single member of the Fire Department contributed to this accomplishment, and I remain extremely appreciative to each of them for continuing to dedicate themselves to protecting our installation population and the missions they are responsible for,” wrote Commanding Officer, CAPT

Mark McLean.



In the past year, the department provided Fire and Emergency coverage for: 11,000 employees, 338 buildings, 6M sq. ft. of lake-side pier, a prison complex with 1,897 inmates, a liquid oxygen farm, 40 tenant commands, 803 incidents, two EF-0 tornadoes, and an F-35B Class A mishap. Additionally, they held over 538 public education courses, performed 27 evacuation drills, supported 21,611 dynamic flight operations, 654 instrument approaches, 2,474 airspace transitions, and 20,957 landing/departures.



“Our culture has a name. It is our ethos, we call it, ‘Yeah, we do that!’ At the heart of it, we want to be servant leaders for our community, so we train continuously to solve peoples’ problems when they are having their worst days,” explained Deputy Fire Chief Sam DeSessa.



Over the years, servant leadership along with continuous improvement, is something the department has worked hard to cultivate.



“We improve our department by not accepting the status quo. We believe that you do not reach excellence and then sit on it; you either grow or stagnate. Our skillsets are perishable, so we are constantly training, practicing, and improving every aspect of what we do for our community,” said DeSessa.



Trust and a family-like team environment have also been foundational to the team’s continued success and recognition.



“It is an honor for our team to be recognized on a regional level. The firehouse leadership endeavors to take care of our people, so that they can go forth and take care of others, which builds trust. Because of this, we have a solid family of growth minded team-mates that embody what we are all about: teamwork, a positive attitude, and grit,” said DeSessa. “Our troops truly believe in helping others. We do our best daily to live by the Navy Fire Protection motto: ‘Protecting those who defend America.’”

