NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $8.5 Million contract Wastewater Reclamation Facility

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii awarded an $8,530,000 firm-fixed-price task under a previously-awarded contract to Hensel Phelps Construction Co. March 7.



This project proposes to repair the secondary clarifiers at the Water Reclamation Facility secondary clarifier at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Work is expected to be completed by March 2024.

Work includes removing the rotating sludge collection rake mechanism within the existing secondary clarifier and installing a replacement rake mechanism, including scum skimmer, replacement sludge valves, isolation valves on inlet and outlet pipes, lead paint remediation, floor grout replacement, tank coating, temporary modification of the chlorine contact tanks with sludge and scum removal, temporary effluent filter systems, and incidental related work.



“Marine Corps Base Hawaii looks forward to completion of this critical planned maintenance and repair project to our Wastewater Reclamation Facility,” said Cmdr. Ryan Thurn, Director, Facilities Department, Marine Corps Base Hawaii. “This project will improve the functionality and treatment of waste products from the Wastewater Reclamation Facility, and is one of many efforts to improve and modernize our system. Additional design and construction measures were implemented on the project to minimize risk of any potential exceedances and ensure we continue to protect the health and safety of our surrounding waters and community.”



This contract was competitively procured via Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environmental website, with five offers received and is expected to be completed by Feb. 2024.

For more information about NAVFAC Hawaii and/or Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command visit:

www.navfac.navy.mil .

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2023 Date Posted: 03.22.2023 16:35 Story ID: 440975 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $8.5 Million contract Wastewater Reclamation Facility, by Corwin Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.