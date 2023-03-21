Supper and Stripes for Kirtland Airmen

Supper and Stripes is a free opportunity for Airmen E1- E4 to get their stripes sewn on and receive dinner. This program is hosted by the KAFB Airmen’s Ministry Council and occurs on the fourth Friday of every month from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kirtland Air Force Base Gravity center.

According to James Karmann, KAFB Chapel young adult coordinator, volunteers from the Protestant Women of the Chapel bring their own equipment every month and dedicate their time to sewing and serving Kirtland’s Airmen. Currently, this program serves anywhere between 10 to 30 Airmen every month and sews stripes on all pieces of the Air Force blues uniform, but not OCP’s.

“This program is here to serve the Airmen,” said Karmann. “It provides something they need: a meal, free stripes, a community and social network. It lets Airmen know we are here and provides a safe space.”

Melissa Baird, a Supper and Stripes volunteer since August of 2022, expressed her reasons for volunteering for this program.

“I have a gift of sewing that I like to share with others,“ said Baird. “When my husband was younger, he had others who took him in and helped him so he didn’t feel so alone, so I want to give that feeling back to these Airmen.”

Programs like Supper and stripes are important because they boost morale, provide a sense of community and offer free services for the benefit of Kirtland Airmen.

(For more information regarding Supper and Stripes, please contact the chapel or Gravity at kirtlandgravity@gmail.com .)

