The 17th Training Wing honored firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty and were memorialized at the annual Department of Defense Fallen Firefighter Memorial, March 17.



The ceremony included the firefighters' prayer, a lowering of the flag to half-staff, and the firefighters’ final call. The final call is signified by the ringing of a bell, a tradition that goes back to the earliest days of firefighting tradition, where a bell is rung to signify the beginning and end of a call. The ceremonial bell was rung five times as a send off to the firefighters that sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.



Col. Christopher Corbett, 17th Training Wing vice commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Jeffrey Trueman, 312th Training Squadron flight chief, spoke on the importance of first responders and the vital role fire protection training plays throughout the wing.



“The greatest love anyone can show is to give their lives so that others may live,” said Corbett. “For our students here today, this could be you on your first day. Are you ready? Will you be at your best when someone else needs you the most?”



Since 1993, the Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy has graduated more than 60,000 students from basic and advanced fire training courses.



At the conclusion of this year's ceremony, the 17th TRW paid tribute to Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell, a former fire training instructor, and thanked all instructor and student families for their continued support.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.22.2023 15:35 Story ID: 440967 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th TRW hosts annual DoD Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service, by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.