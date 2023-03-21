JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas --
The 37th Training Wing recognized its top award winners for 2022 at a banquet here March 10.
The formal banquet was held at the Gateway Club and featured the former Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Robert D. Gaylor, as the keynote speaker. Gaylor served as the 5th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force from 1977 to 1979.
Congratulations to the winners:
Junior Enlisted: Senior Airman Matthew Hernandez, 737th Training Group
Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Joshua Massas Borges, Inter-American Air Forces Academy
Senior Noncommissioned Officer: Master Sgt. Justin Lewis, 37 TRG
First Sergeant: Master Sgt. Jennifer Attridge, 737 TRG
Company Grade Officer: Capt. Cassandra Ayala, 737 TRG
Field Grade Officer: Maj. Maxim Olivine, 637 TRG
Civilian, Non-supervisory, Category I: Jennie Lee, 737 TRG
Civilian, Non-supervisory, Category II: Ricardo Marquez, 37 TRG
Civilian, Non-supervisory, Category III: Anita Conder, IAAFA
Civilian, Supervisory, Category I: Thomas Ybarra, 37 TRG
Civilian Supervisory, Category II: Joseph Graham, 37 TRG
Civilian Supervisory, Category III: Rhonda Clayton-Ravenel, 37 TRG
Spouse of the Year: Ashley Olivine, 637 TRG
Key Spouse of the Year: Cheri Gora, 737 TRG
Three Warhawks were also able to take Second Air Force honors.
Senior Noncommissioned Officer: Master Sgt. Justin Lewis, 37 TRG
Field Grade Officer: Maj. Maxim Olivine, 637 TRG
Civilian Supervisory, Category I: Thomas Ybarra, 37 TRG
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 15:50
|Story ID:
|440964
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 37th Training Wing recognized its top award winners for 2022, by Christa Dandrea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT