The 37th Training Wing recognized its top award winners for 2022

Photo By Daniel Cruz | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS – Former Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Robert D. Gaylor, speaks at the 37th Training Wing’s Annual Awards Banquet, held at the Gateway Club, March 10, 2023. Gaylor served as the 5th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force from 1977 to 1979. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Cruz) see less | View Image Page