    03.10.2023

    Story by Christa Dandrea 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas --
    The 37th Training Wing recognized its top award winners for 2022 at a banquet here March 10.

    The formal banquet was held at the Gateway Club and featured the former Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Robert D. Gaylor, as the keynote speaker. Gaylor served as the 5th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force from 1977 to 1979.

    Congratulations to the winners:

    Junior Enlisted: Senior Airman Matthew Hernandez, 737th Training Group
    Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Joshua Massas Borges, Inter-American Air Forces Academy
    Senior Noncommissioned Officer: Master Sgt. Justin Lewis, 37 TRG
    First Sergeant: Master Sgt. Jennifer Attridge, 737 TRG
    Company Grade Officer: Capt. Cassandra Ayala, 737 TRG
    Field Grade Officer: Maj. Maxim Olivine, 637 TRG
    Civilian, Non-supervisory, Category I: Jennie Lee, 737 TRG
    Civilian, Non-supervisory, Category II: Ricardo Marquez, 37 TRG
    Civilian, Non-supervisory, Category III: Anita Conder, IAAFA
    Civilian, Supervisory, Category I: Thomas Ybarra, 37 TRG
    Civilian Supervisory, Category II: Joseph Graham, 37 TRG
    Civilian Supervisory, Category III: Rhonda Clayton-Ravenel, 37 TRG
    Spouse of the Year: Ashley Olivine, 637 TRG
    Key Spouse of the Year: Cheri Gora, 737 TRG
    Three Warhawks were also able to take Second Air Force honors.

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer: Master Sgt. Justin Lewis, 37 TRG
    Field Grade Officer: Maj. Maxim Olivine, 637 TRG
    Civilian Supervisory, Category I: Thomas Ybarra, 37 TRG

