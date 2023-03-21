SCSTC GL Sailor 360 institutes Deliberate Development, goes All-Hands

Great Lakes, Ill. (March 22, 2023) — Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes opened it’s Sailor 360 program to All-Hands, in a non-training status.

Sailor 360 applies to all levels in the organization, targeted at developing focused outcomes as well as variety in session topics welcoming feedback mechanisms to drive a continuous learning environment.



“What separates Sailor 360 [program this year] from [the past years] is the fact that it is designed for everyone in the command regardless of rank, race, religion, and or experiences,” said Interior Commuications Electrician 1st Class Reginald James, SCSTC GL Sailor 360 coordinator. “The goal is to get out of the comfort zone of our normal surroundings to help cultivate a climate of unity within the command. We also plan on taking field trips to approved locations for fun and exciting learning experiences that will align with our mission, vision and intent.”

Sailor 360 is modeled after previous programs such as CPO 365 Phase 1 and encompasses innovative, creative, command-developed leadership programs. The program allows each command the flexibility to tailor existing source material to best fit their observed needs.

“Sailor 360 is an ever-growing program. From the days when it was Sailor 365 to CPO 365 to what it is now, the heart of the program has not changed,” said SCSTC GL Command Master Chief Nathan G. Hon. “Though, the changes that have been taking place really get after the development of a Sailors ability to grow personally as well as professionally.”

CMC Hon goes on to talk about the change in culture with Sailor 360 at SCSTC GL, how SCSTC GL continues to leverage enlisted leaders at all levels to create a culture of growth through the expert use of challenge, adversity, feedback and mentoring taking into account the routine gain and attrition of Sailors at the command.

“When I arrived back in 2021, our Sailor 360 program was thriving. Regular training events were being held that focused on the right things,” said Hon. “Our current team has big plans and relevant topics at the ready. What I really love about the direction we are moving in now is; the training topics, events and ideas are coming from our Sailors.”

SCSTC GL take a holistic approach to the program while allowing each Sailor to fine tune what they gain from the program using deliberate development, the active, calculated approach of mentoring enlisted leaders to set aspirational goals, pursue additional duties to expand their breadth of knowledge and experience, and to strive for duty stations thus promoting their leadership development.



“We just recently came out of a leader-shift within the Sailor 360 program, and all signs point to success,” said Hon. “Meaning, what matters to them, is what we are going to get after. Character development is our Aim!”



Sailor 360 implements formal leadership development curriculum reinforced by innovative, meaningful command-developed training. SCSTC GL leaders strive to grow competence and improve character while instilling integrity, accountability, initiative, and toughness in every sailor.

“We want to give everyone an opportunity to lead, learn, develop, and grow together,” said James. “We want to equip our SCSTC Sailors with the tools, skills, and resources necessary to be successful not only here at this command, but in life overall. To be able to live a life with purpose on purpose successfully. We also have more volunteer events planned to help maximize command participation and opportunities while creating healthy team building experiences.



Sailors 360 is a facet of Laying the Keel, a grander continuum of development in the Navy.



For more information on Laying the Keel, visit: https://media.defense.gov/2020/May/18/2002301988/-1/-1/1/190701-LAYING_THE_KEEL.PDF.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.22.2023 14:48 Story ID: 440954 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SCSTC GL Sailor 360 institutes Deliberate Development, goes All-Hands, by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.