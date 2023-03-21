Norfolk Mail Center Received Software Upgrade to Better Serve Customers

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk Regional Navy Mail Center (RNMC) recently implemented an upgrade to the software they use to process mail.

RNMC Sailors, civilians and contractors received training on the new Pitney Bowes (PB) Send Suite Live and Send Suite Tracking systems with the Pitney Bowes SendPro (SP) 360 software March 6-9.

“The benefit of this software upgrade is an improved graphical user interface for clerks processing mail for best cost savings, while ensuring the customer’s special services requests are being considered,” explained NAVSUP FLC Norfolk RNMC Director of Postal Operations Tom Wilson.

Previously, clerks processing mail had to take extra steps to manually perform rate shopping between different carriers to find the lowest price, where the new system automatically performs that function. “Reducing carrier charges and overhead costs are a key component of this new software,” said Wilson. “Rate shopping capabilities enable the mail system operator to choose the most economical mail carrier and class from NAVSUP approved carriers.”

The new software also validates each shipping address automatically. This is especially helpful with foreign, Military FPO and APO addresses.

“The processing clerk can now choose between multiple workstation shipping label printers rather than as before where they could only print to the attached printer,” said Wilson. He added the end of day (EOD) carrier report is no longer required to be manually performed. The EOD function is now automatically performed at intervals throughout the day.

“Regional Navy Mail Center Norfolk now has administrative roles granted that allow appointed supervisors the ability to designate new clerks, remove departed clerks, reset passwords and add or adjust cost center accounting codes,” Wilson explained. ““Once logged in, the system tracks everything that is shipped, which is great for both metrics data gathering and clerk accountability.”

Wilson added that NAVSUP FLC Norfolk RNMC welcomes this new software rollout for continued improvement of the processes and capabilities to reduce postage cost of Navy official mail generated by supported customers throughout the Hampton Roads area.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.22.2023 14:19 Story ID: 440952 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norfolk Mail Center Received Software Upgrade to Better Serve Customers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.