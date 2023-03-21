MING recognized with Installation and Environmental Award

The Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) Construction and Facilities Management Office (CFMO) was recently selected as the Army National Guard Fiscal Year 22 Installation and Environmental Awards program Region 4 winner.



Beginning in 1962, the Installation and Environmental Awards program honors individuals, teams, and installations for their outstanding achievements and innovative environmental practices in service of the military mission.



“The effort and the amount of work that has taken place in the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) CFMO and Environmental team is unprecedented right now,” said Army Col. Shawn Abbe, MING director of facilities and environmental. “The body of work of all sections is incredible.”



The winners were recognized for top achievements in the categories of natural resources conservation, cultural resource management, environmental restoration, and environmental quality.



“The environmental team exists to facilitate and support the mission, but we make sure we do that sustainably for not only today’s soldier, but for tomorrow’s soldiers,” said Jonathan Edgerly, MIARNG environmental manager. “We also ensure we are good stewards in the community. We work closely with all the MIARNG directorates to meet the needs of our organization, while protecting our state’s natural and cultural resources and being good partners within the community’s that our soldiers live and train.”



Another factor that contributed to the award was the focus to improve the infrastructure and facilities across the state.



“On the construction side we have launched an armory modernization concept, which focuses on improving female equality across our facilities,” said Abbe. “Modernizing and making safer facilities is one of our main points of focus.”



Michigan achieved top scores in the categories of Construction, National Environmental Policy Act/Environmental Compliance Program, Cleanup & Restoration, and Conservation.



Edgerly said last year, some of the environmental team’s biggest projects that contributed to the award were the support of the armory modernization effort, their work with threatened species, and their storm water management program.



Abbe believes the $100 million dollar armory modernization facilities and improvements in facility efficiency and sustainability were contributing factors for Michigan’s success.



Ultimately, CFMO and environmental work closely to meet the objectives laid out at the state and federal level.



“When we develop projects, they align with the Army and DoD’s strategy of modernizing the force and all of the installations," said Del Avery, MIARNG CFMO master planner “We are also trying to meet the intent of the DoD’s climate resiliency strategy.”

