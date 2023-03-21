Czajka and Washington represent NJ in Inspector General competition

Photo By Mark Olsen | U.S. Army Master Sgt. Katarzyna Czajka, left, and Reginald Washington, both with the...... read more read more Photo By Mark Olsen | U.S. Army Master Sgt. Katarzyna Czajka, left, and Reginald Washington, both with the New Jersey National Guard Inspector General, poise for a portrait in front of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, March 22, 2023. Czajka will be contending for the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year; and Washington, a Detailed Inspector General, has been nominated for the IG Civilian of the Year in the Army Inspector General of the Year 2023 competition. If selected, they will represent the top one percent in the Army Inspector General Community, which includes active duty, Guard, and Reserve. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen) see less | View Image Page

Two of New Jersey’s own are competing in the U.S. Army Inspector General of the Year 2023.

New Jersey Army National Guard Master Sgt. Katarzyna Czajka will be contending for the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year; and Reginald Washington, a Detailed Inspector General, has been nominated for the IG Civilian of the Year. Both are with the New Jersey National Guard Inspector General. They were nominated by U.S. Army Col. Don P. Hursey, Command Inspector General, selected by the Army Inspector General, and will each complete against 11 other candidates in their respective groups.

If selected, they will represent the top one percent in the Army Inspector General Community, which includes active duty, Guard, and Reserve.

“Being selected to take part in the competition is a huge honor,” said Czajka. “The IG motto is ‘Droit Et Avant’ which means ‘Be Right - Then Forward.’ Taking care of Soldiers, doing the right thing, and making our organization better every day have always been my priorities, and this nomination definitely solidifies it for me.”

“As a former Commander, readiness of my Airmen was my main concern,” said Washington. “Knowing that I have contributed to the readiness of the Soldiers and Airmen brings me great job satisfaction.”

Washington retired from the New Jersey Air National Guard after 29 years of service.

The Inspector General of the Year Competition will be held in Washington, D.C., March 28-30, 2023. Competitors will appear before a panel where they will be tested on their writing skills, IG knowledge, processes, procedures, and communication.

Emphasis is also placed on their accomplishments.

In 2022, the National Guard transitioned back to the Guard Incentives Management System. As a result, all states ran into problems ensuring their Soldiers received the incentives and bonuses they were due.

Both Czajka and Washington were instrumental “in rectifying the enormous backlog in overdue incentives in the New Jersey Army National Guard,” said Brig. Gen. Robert W. Hughes, Jr., Assistant Adjutant General – Army.

Hughes commended Czajka for her work.

“She has done an outstanding job of building consensus across the incentive enterprise to resolve this issue,” said Hughes. “Through her hard work, Master Sgt. Czajka has had a profound impact on improving Soldier and family readiness and resiliency.”

“Some Soldiers were not only due their original enlistment bonuses, but were also due reenlistment bonuses,” said Washington.

“Mr. Washington is that rare ‘scholar-impartial factfinder’ who masters critical thinking, exudes high intellectual excellence, and portrays extreme dedication to New Jersey’s IG Enterprise,” said Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., the Adjutant General of New Jersey. “His desire to address Soldiers’ and Airmen's needs where they are is invaluable and the glue to the State Inspectors General Office's success.”

The IG acts as the eyes, ears, voice, and conscience of the commander. The IG’s role is to determine and report on the economy, efficiency, discipline, morale, esprit de corps, readiness, and resources of the command.

“I believe that communication is essential to the success of our organization,” said Czajka, who is also involved in the Quarterly Women’s Open Forum, which meets to discuss issues that affect women in the New Jersey National Guard and the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“It allows for the members of our organization to address issues or concerns with our Senior Leadership and ensures that collectively we improve our culture as well as our working and operational environment,” Czajka said.

“Czajka consistently exhibits the highest degree of integrity, loyalty, and motivation while demonstrating a people first leadership philosophy,” added New Jersey State Command Sgt. Maj. Mark A. Leonard.

The Adjutant General recognized Washington for his dedication to New Jersey’s Soldiers and Airmen.

“Based on his exceptional duty performance, I rank him in the top one percent of all Department of Defense Civilians I have worked with in the past 30 years,” said Hou.

The Office of the Inspector General provides Soldiers with impartial and unbiased advice and with oversight through relevant and timely inspections; investigations and training to promote stewardship; accountability; integrity; efficiency; good order, and discipline to enhance total Army readiness.