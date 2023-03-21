Five Suspects Identified in Fort Carson Child Exploitation Joint Operation

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Rocky Mountain Field Office conducted an online child exploitation operation in the Fort Carson, Colorado, area between March 17 and 18 resulting in five suspects being fully identified.



During the two-day operation, CID special agents, along with agents from Homeland Security Investigations, gained contact information and identification while the suspects were allegedly attempting to meet with an underage juvenile for sexual services.



During the online conversations, the suspects agreed to meet the minor at a predetermined location. Four civilians and one active-duty military member assigned to the 10th Special Forces Command were identified.



“These predators exist in the community, and we want to send the message that we will do whatever it takes to bring them to justice,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Ryan O’Connor, Rocky Mountain Field Office.



The one military member was apprehended by Army CID and is being referred to the Department of the Army for prosecution. The civilian suspects were referred for civilian prosecution.



“CID, along with unit commanders, are committed to working together to protect our community from predators," said O’Connor. “I would like to send my gratitude and appreciation to our partner agencies, who continue to work with us to protect our communities.”



To protect the integrity of operations, no further information will be released at this time.



For more information about CID or to report a crime, visit www.cid.army.mil.

