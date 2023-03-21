NSAW Welcomes New Chief of Police

Naval Support Activity Washington’s new Chief of Police is no stranger to law enforcement, the Navy or the National Capital area. Byron Bailey is a “born and raised” son of Washington, D.C. and has worked at both the federal and state levels of law enforcement – including stints at several installations in the Naval District Washington region – for nearly 20 years. Now, Bailey is working to build the NSAW Police Department into an effective, high-morale, compassionate and accountable force that doesn’t just serve as a regional model, but as a flagship for the entire Navy.



Bailey’s Navy law enforcement career began when he was earning his degree in Administration of Justice from Howard University. He was working a security job when he was informed of career opportunities within the Navy by Happy Sims, a Navy police officer and current sergeant on the force. “This seemed to be the next logical step in my career,” Bailey said.



However, deep questions about the nature of the career itself remained for Bailey. “Honestly, I didn’t like some of the things I saw in law enforcement and wanted to be the driver of change,” he said. “What better way to be driver of change than from the inside out. You can stay on the sideline and complain, or you can get in the game and make change. You can’t do both… I made a choice.”



Bailey set about accomplishing just that since he was dually sworn in as a federal and state law enforcement officer in 2005, starting at the then-Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Police Department and reorganizing under Commander, Naval Installations Command (CNIC) and Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) when the command was established later that year. He also reached the police rank of lieutenant and worked as the department’s training officer.



Since then, Bailey served in a wide variety of law enforcement roles, in and out of the federal government. For 12 years, he worked at the Town of Colonial Beach Police Department and served as a member of the Tri-County Narcotics Task Force. He later joined the NSAW Police Department as captain and Special Response Team Commander, and also taught police recruits basic law enforcement skills as an instructor and served as Law Enforcement Basic Coordinator at the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy. He worked for a time as a police officer at J. Sargeant Reynolds College before accepting a promotion to Deputy Chief of Police at NSA Annapolis and later, as Chief of Police for NSA Bethesda.

Bailey hit the ground running in his new role leading the NSAW Police Department just as it started Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023, the Navy’s annual scale force protection drills. The NSAW Security Forces team performed well and several members made a positive impression on Bailey.



“During Citadel Shield- Solid Curtain, I was extremely impressed by the initiative, leadership, knowledge and teamwork displayed by several of our officers: Lt. Michael Engram, Sgt. Troy Felton, Sgt. Jay Tu, Cpl. Michael Jacobs, Cpl. Jermaine Armstrong, MA1 Misty Chiu and MA2 Samantha Martin,” Bailey said. “Witnessing them perform at such high levels, under very stressful conditions was inspiring to me as leader.”

Bailey intends to build on that success in several areas, including retention, staffing, pay, equipment and morale. He praised the recent promotions of several highly-qualified personnel – Capt. Nathaniel Carter, Lt. Oswaldo Salinas, Lt. Edna McClary-Nipper, Detective (Lt.) Philip Griffin, Sgt. Happy Sims, Sgt. John Branscomb and Sgt. Troy Felton – within the department. He also wants to strengthen the “one team, one fight” mentality between active duty and civilian police officers, and enhance cooperation with outside agencies and the community. He emphasizes that making positive changes is an all hands on deck effort in which every member of the department plays a critical role.



“We are entrusted with a tremendous responsibility that should never be taken lightly or ever compromised,” Bailey said, discussing the values and law enforcement philosophy he expects every police officer to uphold. “Integrity and selfless service must always be at the forefront of any law enforcement professional. Being accountable while holding others accountable is a must. Leadership must be exhibited at all levels. Professionalism, respect and serving with honor is non-negotiable.”

When Bailey isn’t protecting the community and leading Navy police officers, he enjoys sports and fitness. “As a former collegiate basketball player at Howard University, I still love basketball,” he said. “However, my wife is an avid runner and triathlete, these have now become two of my new hobbies.”



As is fitting for a multitasking chief of police, Bailey likes to exercise his mind while he exercises his body. “I also love listening to experts through audio books while in the gym or during my commute.”

Love of people (and their furry best friends) provides Bailey with his motivation and animates his most important off-duty activity of all. “Friendship is Essential to the Soul,” he says, quoting the ancient Greek wisdom. “Being able to connect with friends, serving the community and maintaining lasting relationships is something I live for. If I had to pick my favorites, I would say being a husband, dad, bonus dad and dog dad would be at the top of my list.”

