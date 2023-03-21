USNS CARSON CITY VISITS BELLA NAPOLI

Photo By Christina Johnson | (NAPLES, Italy) USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7), U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command (MSC)...... read more read more Photo By Christina Johnson | (NAPLES, Italy) USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7), U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command (MSC) expeditionary fast transport ship, sails into the Port of Naples, Italy, March 22. Carson City is the first MSC ship to go pierside in Naples since USNS Yuma (T-EPF 8) hosted a Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) Change of Command ceremony on board in April 2019. (U.S. Navy photo released/courtesy of HMC Rocky Booc) see less | View Image Page

(NAPLES, Italy) USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7), U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command (MSC) expeditionary fast transport ship, pulled into the Port of Naples, Italy, March 22.



The high-speed ship is capable of rapid intra-theater military transport and is quickly adapted to whatever assigned mission to include transporting tanks and troops; carrying containerized portable hospital equipment; and providing support in the form of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.



The hybrid crew consists of military personnel and MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS), and the ship is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations.



"I'm excited that the USNS Carson City is the first EPF to pull into the Port of Naples,” said Capt. Susan Orsini, Carson City’s Master. “Naples being home to 6th fleet, and our direct Operational Commander, CTF 63 Commodore Pickard. It will be a privilege and a pleasure to meet the people who support USNS Carson City, and all of our ships. It's a reminder and an opportunity to appreciate that all we do is through team effort.”



Carson City is the first MSC ship to go pierside in Naples since USNS Yuma (T-EPF 8) hosted a Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) Change of Command ceremony on board in April 2019. Capt. Kenneth Pickard is dual-hatted as Task Force 63 commander (CTF 63), and MSCEURAF commodore.



Carson City will be spending a week in Naples which will allow for some rest and relaxation for the crew.



“It is also exciting to be able to explore the amazing city of Naples,” added Orsini. “It will be an experience to explore the culture, appreciate the architecture and history - not to mention indulging in the culinary delights."



Military Sealift Command operates approximately 125 naval auxiliary civilian-crewed ships, replenishes U.S. Navy ships, strategically prepositions combat cargo at sea and moves military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners around the world.



U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.