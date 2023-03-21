U.S. Consul General-Munich Visits U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

Photo By Jonathan Bell | ANSBACH, Germany (March 20, 2023) – U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Commander, Col. Aaron...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Bell | ANSBACH, Germany (March 20, 2023) – U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Commander, Col. Aaron Dixon, gives details on one of the garrison's kaseres to United States Consul General-Munich, Timothy Liston, March 20 during a helicopter flight as part of a familiarization tour of the garrison’s area of operations and meeting with garrison leadership to discuss current and future operations. The U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach military community is located in the Franconian region of Bavaria and is spread across six sites and nine kasernes dispersed around the city of Ansbach and the village of Illesheim. Today, Ansbach is home to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12th CAB), the community's largest tenant unit. The garrison takes pride in its support to more than 6,000 Soldiers, civilians and family members working and living in the Ansbach area. (U.S. Army photo by Jonathan Bell) see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany (March 20, 2023) – United States Consul General-Munich Timothy Liston visited U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach (USAG Ansbach) March 20 for a familiarization tour of the garrison’s area of operations and to meet with garrison leadership to discuss current and future operations.



Upon arrival, Consul General Liston was given an overview brief by Garrison Commander Colonel Aaron Dixon and members of the garrison staff which included updates on the status of current and future infrastructure projects, provided details on the two incoming units, and gave a detailed overview of the economic impact to the local German economy.



“Host Nation and cross-agency partnerships are absolutely essential in sustaining an overseas garrison. Visits like this establish common understanding,” said Dixon.



“Papers and reports tend to become white-noise in our over-saturated Information Age. Every single community improvement, construction project, or good stewardship effort DEPENDS on Host Nation support. Consul General Liston is our vital link to the Government of the Free State of Bavaria to reinforce that support.”



During a windshield tour of the garrison’s kasernes, Liston had the opportunity to view the current layout of the Army’s aging facilities and envision future infrastructure plans first-hand. Planned projects across the Barton and Urlas kasernes aim to modernize housing for single Soldiers and Army families while also providing ample education, recreation and quality-of-life services space for the growing Ansbach community.



One of the planned projects includes a new Community Activity Center and Festplatz for Urlas kaserne, which would offer additional opportunities for partnership events with the local Ansbach community as well as provide job opportunities for both U.S. and German personnel.



“The substantial economic impact of USAG Ansbach in Middle Franconia is clear,” said Liston.

“What’s even more impressive, however, is how the garrison, its Soldiers, and their families have woven themselves into the fabric of the communities in which they live. Connections like these are the cornerstone of a strong, durable German-American friendship.”



Liston was also given an aerial tour of the garrison’s area of operations via a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the Bravo Company, 1-214 General Support Aviation Battalion, “BIG WINDY.” During the flyover, Col. Dixon provided a detailed explanation of the operations of each kaserne as well as the joint training area in nearby Oberdachstetten.



“A picture is worth a thousand words. The aerial flight enabled us to show CG Liston how our kasernes are both challenged by dispersion and blessed by being nested within our German community,” said Dixon. “Yet, from the air, he was also able to see we’re only 25% complete on bringing family housing up to common Army standards and creating that sense of community our Soldiers and families have come to expect. USAG

Ansbach was scheduled to close back in 2014. Now that we’re not closing, we have a ton of investment that is still needed across the garrison.”



xxx



The U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach military community is located in the Franconian region of Bavaria and is spread across six sites and nine kasernes dispersed around the city of Ansbach and the village of Illesheim. Today, Ansbach is home to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12th CAB), the community's largest tenant unit. The garrison takes

pride in its support to more than 6,000 Soldiers, civilians and family members working and living in the Ansbach area.



For more news from U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, visit

https://www.army.mil/FranconianNews or

https://www.facebook.com/usagansbachcommunity/.