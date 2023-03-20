NSF Diego Garcia's Ship's Store Donates $225K to MWR

BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia – The U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Ship's Store donated more than $225K to Morale, Welfare and Recreation Diego Garcia March 20, 2023.



Generated from the Ship’s Store’s profits, this donation, varying in amount, happens multiple times a year.



“This donation is made once per fiscal quarter,” said Ens. Craig Palaca, the Ship's Store officer for NSF Diego Garcia. “Besides funds allocated toward ongoing projects, we donate all remaining profits to MWR.”



Capt. John F. Wilson, commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, presented the check to Todd Langdon, the fleet readiness director for Navy MWR Diego Garcia at the Ship's Store amongst a gathering of both Ship Store personnel and MWR employees.



“It means a great deal to MWR,” said Langdon. “We would like to thank all of the Ship's Store’s patrons, and of course, the staff at the Ship's Store. Without them, we would not be getting these donations.”



Langdon said service members and installation personnel see immediate benefits from the donated funds.



“The funds helps MWR augment more than 300 service members’ WI-FI bill by MWR paying $20 of their monthly bill,” said Langdon. “Also, the funds help cover the cost of the internet services at Hometown Connections and WIFI at the Liberty Center here on the installation.”



NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations.



