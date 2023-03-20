Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSF Diego Garcia Certifies MWD Hiro

    NSF Diego Garcia MWD Certification and Training

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado | 230315-N-EJ241-1004 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-Arms...... read more read more

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.15.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 15, 2023) – U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia certified its newest military working dog, Hiro, March 15, 2023.

    A command certification of an MWD allows military police to use the dog’s unique capabilities to defend bases and resources, and help enforce military laws and regulations.

    “Certifications take place whenever a new dog comes into the fleet,” said Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Christopher Fender, Hiro’s handler. “Hiro is what we call a ‘green’ dog and has never had a handler before, never been to a duty station. Diego Garcia is his first duty station, and I am his first handler.”

    According to the Department of the Navy Military Working Dog Manual, MWDs supplement and enhance the capabilities of military police. When integrated into existing military police forces, MWD teams enable those forces to perform their mission more effectively and with significant savings in manpower, time, and money.

    “Military Working Dogs are one of the most versatile assets the military can ask for,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Christian Baio, a kennel master assigned to NSF Diego Garcia. “Utilized to locate explosives, drugs, and humans, these animals provide crucial support to many DoD entities all over the world.”

    Hiro becomes one of two U.S. MWDs aboard U.S. Navy Facility Diego Garcia.

    NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations.

    For more news from U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nsfdg

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 22:42
    Story ID: 440897
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Hometown: BRENTWOOD, CA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia Certifies MWD Hiro, by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NSF Diego Garcia MWD Certification and Training
    NSF Diego Garcia MWD Certification and Training
    NSF Diego Garcia MWD Certification and Training
    NSF Diego Garcia MWD Certification and Training
    NSF Diego Garcia MWD Certification and Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Train
    K-9
    NSF Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT