DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 15, 2023) – U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia certified its newest military working dog, Hiro, March 15, 2023.



A command certification of an MWD allows military police to use the dog’s unique capabilities to defend bases and resources, and help enforce military laws and regulations.



“Certifications take place whenever a new dog comes into the fleet,” said Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Christopher Fender, Hiro’s handler. “Hiro is what we call a ‘green’ dog and has never had a handler before, never been to a duty station. Diego Garcia is his first duty station, and I am his first handler.”



According to the Department of the Navy Military Working Dog Manual, MWDs supplement and enhance the capabilities of military police. When integrated into existing military police forces, MWD teams enable those forces to perform their mission more effectively and with significant savings in manpower, time, and money.



“Military Working Dogs are one of the most versatile assets the military can ask for,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Christian Baio, a kennel master assigned to NSF Diego Garcia. “Utilized to locate explosives, drugs, and humans, these animals provide crucial support to many DoD entities all over the world.”



Hiro becomes one of two U.S. MWDs aboard U.S. Navy Facility Diego Garcia.



NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations.



For more news from U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nsfdg

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Date Posted: 03.21.2023 22:42 Story ID: 440897 Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Hometown: BRENTWOOD, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSF Diego Garcia Certifies MWD Hiro, by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.