NETCOM hosts Army Unified Network sync matrix working group

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz.—The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) is hosting the Army Unified Network (UN) sync matrix working group March 20-23. The event is designed to help leaders take a look at the critical requirements necessary to enable the Army to establish a unified network built on zero-trust principles with centralized services.



The week’s efforts focus on timelines, purposes, decision support, funding and milestone definitions, essential tasks, opportunities, friction points and a strategic communication plan for the way forward. Overseeing the working group is Brig. Gen. Jacqueline D. Brown, Director of Architecture, Operations, Networks and Space, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Army G-6 and the NETCOM Deputy to the Commanding General and Chief Engineer, Patrick Dedham.



The Army Unified Network Plan employs a common operating environment, services infrastructure and transport layer, as well as unified network operations and cyber defensive capabilities. It enables intelligence at all levels of network classifications required to conduct multi-domain operations.



In addition, the unified network will link command posts to an array of sensors, such as satellites, drones, aircraft, vehicles and even individual Soldiers. This will enable commanders to make well-informed, rapid decisions using up to the minute intelligence securing the entire network end-to-end from hacking, interference and other threats.



“As the Army and NETCOM move to establish a global enterprise under the unified network concept; the tactical component of the unified network becomes the focal point of our efforts because the end state we want to achieve is the connectivity and secure data exchange between mission command and the warfighter on the ground,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher L. Eubank, NETCOM Commanding General during the Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association International TechNet Augusta 2022 event held last fall.



In addition, the unified network enables Army formations, as part of the Joint Force, to operate in highly contested and congested operational environments with the speed and global range to achieve decision and information dominance.



According to an Army news article published by the Office of the Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6 in August 2021, this connectivity is crucial to supporting multi-domain operations as part of the joint force: Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines which are crucial defeating near-peer adversaries capable of contesting the U.S. in all domains — air, land, maritime, space and cyberspace — in both competition and armed conflict.



“Think of a network with global reach. Think of a network that is resilient. Think of a network that will survive in a contested and congested environment against a near-peer adversary. If we don't have this unified network and we remain balkanized, we will not be able to maneuver at the speed a data-centric Army and supporting Joint Command and Control needs. So, this notion of unified network is an absolute operational imperative,” said Lt. Gen. John B. Morrison Jr., Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2023 Date Posted: 03.21.2023 20:06 Story ID: 440891 Location: FORT HUACHUCA-SIERRA VISTA AIRPORT, AZ, US Hometown: FORT GORDON, GA, US Hometown: FORT MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETCOM hosts Army Unified Network sync matrix working group, by Enrique Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.