NAVWAR Logistic Specialist Named Sailor of the Year in Full Circle Moment

Logistics Specialist First Class (LS1) Nichole Usita was named Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Sailor of the Year for fiscal year 2022 at a ceremony March 3, at NAVWAR Headquarters.



Selected from a field of exceptional performers, NAVWAR Sailor of the Year is a prestigious honor recognizing Sailors who embody sustained superior performance, command impact, proven leadership, and the Navy’s core values of honor, courage, and commitment.



“LS1 Usita’s dynamic leadership, exceptional professionalism, devotion to duty and determination to excel in any situation made her stand out in a field of extraordinary talent and we could not be more proud,” said Small.



Assigned to Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, Usita distinguished herself through her work as the Aviation Branch Lead Petty Officer. Her enthusiastic approach to team engagement led to qualifications of multiple team leads, system admins, and functional analysts, providing systems life-cycle support to Naval Air Stations, Marine Corps Aviation Groups, surface ships, and aviation squadrons throughout the Pacific Fleet.



Mission focused and results-driven, Usita successfully led the coordination of Naval Tactical Command Support System (NTCSS) Optimized Organizational Maintenance Activity (OOMA) installations aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 50 (VRM-50), increasing ship and Sailor readiness.



Committed to positive change and continued improvement of herself and others, Usita also worked as assistant command fitness leader, assistant urinalysis program coordinator, sexual assault prevention and response victim advocate, color guard lead, and mentor to junior sailors across the fleet. She was also elected by her peers as the NIWC Pacific First Class Petty Officer Association President.



“I am honored and humbled to be recognized alongside such accomplished Sailors,” said Usita. “I am receiving this award due to the success of my team, the hard work of my Sailors and Marines, the guidance of my mentors, and the support of my family.”



Joining Usita on stage were the runners-up for NAVWAR Sailor of the Year including:



• Personnel Specialist First Class (PS1) Judy Razon - NAVWAR Headquarters



• Information Systems Technician First Class (IT1) Steven Pritchett - Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic



• Cryptologic Technician First Class (CTN1) Brandon Montgomery - NAVWAR Space Field Activity (NSFA)



“Standing next to Usita on stage was a proud moment for me,” said PS1 Razon. “I was there from the beginning, and although our Navy careers took us on different paths, today we have come full circle, together celebrating all that has brought us to this point.”



Both immigrants from the Philippines, Usita and Razon started their Navy careers on the same day in 2012, where they found themselves as roommates preparing themselves as recruits for basic training.



Following basic training, Usita and Razon attended specialized training in their fields of expertise, and then received their first orders, with Usita stationed in Italy and Razon in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Although they were stationed on opposite sides of the world, they remained connected, supporting each other throughout their Navy careers. It was not until 10 years later in 2022 that they would reunite in San Diego, both working to support the NAVWAR mission. Now they have found themselves standing next to each other on stage as nominees for NAVWAR Sailor of the Year.



“Receiving this award alongside the person who I started my Navy career with over a decade ago is special in so many ways, as she has been my mentor since day one, my support, my rock through it all,” said Usita. “PS1 Razon is one of the most caring and hardworking people I’ve ever known, she’s always been my role model. My win is her win, and I could not be more grateful.”



As NAVWAR’s Sailor of the Year, Usita will go on to compete for the Department of the Navy Shore Sailor of the Year.



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition, and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty, and reserve professionals located around the world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2023 Date Posted: 03.21.2023 18:36 Story ID: 440885 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVWAR Logistic Specialist Named Sailor of the Year in Full Circle Moment, by Elisha Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.