Modernized Hunter Army Airfield Warrior Dining Facility Reopens

Photo By Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins | A culinary specialist assigned to the 287 Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, places garnish on two orders during the soft opening of the Hunter Army Airfield Dining Facility, March 21, 2023. The modernized dining facility offers eight different stations Soldiers can choose from and in the future will offer a to-go section. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA. – The 3rd Infantry Division leadership celebrated the reopening of the HAAF Warrior Dining Facility during a soft opening, March 21, 2023, after the facility received a complete remodel.



Since January 2021, Soldiers have utilized a temporary DFAC while the permanent facility was under construction.



“First, we were in a big white tent, and we had trailers that we cooked out of, similar to something that’s used on deployments,” said Sgt. Angela Diggs, a shift lead assigned to the 287 Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division. “After a year we moved to the Hunter Club, and we had a white tent with a kitchen.”



While the temporary facility provided all the necessary equipment and space to provide Soldiers their meals, the modernized dining facility offers Soldiers a more comfortable space to enjoy meals with others.



“We had all the necessities but it’s more for when you’re downrange and stationary for a long time,” said Diggs. “This facility feels more like home. It’s much more modern and has a lot of new benefits for the cooks and the Soldiers.”



The new modernized facility offers Soldiers a variety of stations to choose from including pasta, homemade pizza, sandwiches, tex-mex, wings, salad, desserts, and even offers a rotating section that serves either Mongolian style bowls, ramen or pho. The facility will also open a to-go section that serves prepackaged food for Soldiers who can’t make it to the DFAC during normal business hours.



“I think most of the Soldiers are really going to enjoy the changes,” said Sgt. First Class Jesse Smith, HAAF DFAC Manager assigned to the 287 Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division. “The Soldiers will be able to see what types of plates are available and they can get these plates as is or ready to order. Everything can be made to order, and we’ll make it in front of them.”



The remodel maintains the 3rd ID’s reputation as the most modernized division in the Army. Ensuring no matter what military occupational specialty Soldiers join under, they have the most modernized equipment and facilities available to them.



“I just know the Soldiers are ready to get back into their DFAC,” said Diggs. “I was here for about a year before they shut the old DFAC down and it’s come a long way. Before we had a lot of wasted space, it needed a lot of maintenance done and we needed new equipment. With this remodel they occupied every inch of space here.



The HAAF DFAC will conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony April 3, 2023, to officially reopen the facility.