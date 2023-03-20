NETCOM ministry team helps build strong, cohesive teams

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers and leaders receive a group photo Feb. 25. The NETCOM ministry team organized...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers and leaders receive a group photo Feb. 25. The NETCOM ministry team organized a BSRT event for single Soldiers Feb. 24-26. The Soldiers had the opportunity to learn “7 Highly Effective Habits for Soldiers,” as they strengthened their professional and spiritual resiliency. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – The Army Chaplain Corps provides reliable and relevant world-class religious support, as a unique element of the Army that is fully engaged across the full spectrum of conflict. As the Army adapts and modernizes to shape the Army of 2030, the Army Chaplain Corps incorporated changes to better fulfill the needs of tomorrow’s Soldiers.



In October 2022, the Army Strong Bonds Program rebranded into the Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT) Program. BSRT events use the relationship curriculum from the legacy program but also offer curricula that address holistic health and fitness, as well as curricula focused on combating harmful behaviors.



“Building Strong and Ready Teams events are important because we are able to work with Soldiers, civilians and Family members,” said Chaplain (Maj.) Charles Gilbertson, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command Deputy Command Chaplain.



The rebranding builds on the over 20 years of success of the Strong Bonds program by expanding its current impact from 5% of Soldiers and their families, to complete units and by assisting commanders at all levels to train their entire formations.



“[We] provide them tools and training to better equip them for the challenges of military life,” Gilbertson said.



Recently, the NETCOM ministry team organized a BSRT event for single Soldiers Feb. 24-26. The Soldiers had the opportunity to learn “7 Highly Effective Habits for Soldiers,” as they strengthened their professional and spiritual resiliency.



Capt. Troy Leeman, Commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, NETCOM, attended the event with his Soldiers and recognized the benefits for all involved.



“As a commander, it was important to me to attend the event to support our Soldiers and ministry team,” Leeman said. “They do a phenomenal job organizing events for the spiritual and emotional well-being of our Soldiers and their families. The event gave me a greater understanding of how they contribute to building ready and resilient teams within our ranks.”



Soldiers had the opportunity to learn better decision-making techniques during BSRT and incorporating them will help promote more positive outcomes.



“The key takeaway from this training event was successful Soldiers need to be proactive, not reactive,” Gilbertson said. “Being proactive equips them to take greater control in their lives and to lay the groundwork for success.”



Spc. Dmitry Royzman, Regional Cyber Center-Continental United States, NETCOM, has served in the Army for three years as a network communications systems specialist and had the opportunity to participate in his first BSRT event.



“I was initially hesitant about attending,” Royzman explained. “But ultimately, I decided that I needed to branch out and seize more opportunities to better myself.”



The training focused on a book authored by Dr. Stephen Covey and gave Soldiers the opportunity to learn how to manage the everyday stresses of life, with the added challenges added as a Soldier.



“I have been able to actively apply the training to my own life,” Royzman said. “This has improved my mood and perspective on my end, which has allowed me to relieve some excess stress.”



Being able to see the benefits of any training is impactful for leaders, and Leeman looks forward to more people participating in these events.



“The are three things I want Soldiers and families to take away from these events,” Leeman said. Getting some rest and relaxation, sharing comradery away from a formal work environment and applying the training to improve yourselves, both personally and professionally.”



The NETCOM ministry team is currently planning future BSRT events that can be conducted for couples, families, singles, Soldiers, moral leadership and families of deployed Soldiers. For more information, please get in touch with 520-538-6416.