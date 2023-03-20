NAVSTA Norfolk’s Air Operations Department Hosts STEM Day for Local Students

NORFOLK, VA -- Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk’s Air Operations department hosted a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) day for students from the Landstown High School Governor's STEM Academy at NAVSTA’s Chambers Field, March 17, 2023.

The STEM day event was arranged by NAVSTA Norfolk’s air operations officer, Cmdr. Ray Gambel. The event allowed the students to interact with Sailors and see some of the day to day components of the command air operations department.

“I was hoping that today would help reinforce learning objectives that the kids are learning in their courses,” said Gambel. “They have a unique experience here where they can interact with Sailors who apply the same concepts they are learning in their jobs 24/7.”

The students arrived at 1000 and were greeted by Capt. Janet Days, Commanding Officer NAVSTA Norfolk, as they offloaded the buses.

“I know Air Boss has an amazing program set aside for you,” said Days. “What I would like you to do is have very questioning attitudes. What I mean by that is that I don't care what the question is, if there is something you're curious about, something you don’t understand, that's why Air Boss’s folks are standing by. They are experts and they will explain it to you.”

After the introduction by Days, Gambel escorted the students to the Air Operations building where they were split into groups, each going to a different location to learn about how STEM concepts can be applied to military operations and technology. Some of the locations the students visited included the radar room, the air traffic control tower, the virtual air traffic simulator and the airfield where they saw C-2 Greyhound and E-2 Hawkeye aircraft.

“I certainly think that this may help them look at the Navy as a possible career,” said Gambel. “If they end up joining the Navy or any other branch, they will not be able to get away from the use of STEM. We are always testing or experimenting with new things and we work in environments that present unique challenges that they can apply their STEM knowledge to.”

The event concluded at 1300, with the students loading back onto the buses heading back to their school.

