Information Table Raises Awareness on National Drugs and Alcohol Facts Week

BETHESDA, Md. (March 21, 2023) – Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s (WRNMMC) Drug and Alcohol Program Advisors (DAPA) hosted National Drugs and Alcohol Facts Week (NDAFW) information table, Mar. 17.

NDAFW is a week-long, health observance where stakeholders, including health care providers engage in dialogue with young adults and teens about the risk of substance abuse and addiction.

Although NDAFW is designed to educate the younger population, the information shared would apply to older age groups as well, especially when it comes to illegal drug use.

“There is zero tolerance for drug use in the military, “said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Petty Officer Aaron Guishard, Walter Reed DAPA representative. “It’s important because we’re entrusted with the safety of the nation, so we cannot have our capabilities obstructed by illegal substances.”

Although annual observances like NDAFW and Alcohol Awareness Month (April), WRNMMC’s DAPA and Mental Health and Substance Abuse teams provide ongoing education and support so beneficiaries can make informed decisions to better support their health.

“Addiction can be a life-long struggle,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Petty Officer Ifeayinwa Odelugo, Walter Reed DAPA representative. “It’s something that can be prevented through education.”

Help raise awareness of the risks of drug and alcohol misuse with these resources from the National Institute on Drug Abuse: https://nida.nih.gov/research-topics/parents-educators/national-drug-alcohol-facts-week.

You can also search the following hashtags on social media for more information from access to health care professionals and experts to counteract the myth about drugs and alcohol that they may get from other sources.

