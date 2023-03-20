Altus Airmen develop supervisory skills during ALS

From junior Airmen to future frontline supervisors, Airmen at Altus Air Force Base attend Airman Leadership School to help better prepare them for their supervisory roles.



Airman Leadership School is a program affiliated with the Community College of the Air Force designed to develop senior Airmen and staff sergeants as they prepare to take on supervisory roles. The 24-day course is comprised of four learning modules: air and space culture, mission, leadership and problem solving. The students participate in team building exercises, group physical training, class discussions and other activities meant to strengthen leadership, followership and mentorship and provide a more extensive understanding of the military profession.



“The intent (of ALS) is to equip our future frontline supervisors with the tools necessary for them to go out and lead our lower-tier Airmen,” said Staff Sgt. Whitney Zamudio, ALS instructor. “During classes we get a chance to dive into the Air Force culture, how each Airman’s duties tie into the overall mission, what we’re doing to counter and deter our adversaries and, of course, leadership.”



During classes, Airmen participate in guided discussions and performance tasks similar to real-life scenarios to demonstrate understanding of the lesson concepts.



“I’ve had some supervisory experience prior to attending ALS, but the classes have helped to set a strong foundation by providing all the knowledge and tools needed to set me on the right path of becoming an NCO,” said Senior Airman Jamaya Harris, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management journeyman and ALS student. “I’ve learned that unexpected situations present themselves, but ALS has taught me how to prepare for those situations and handle them accordingly, and not only to lead but to support and be there for my Airmen.”



Completion of the course enhances Airmen’s professional development by granting students 10 college credits that can be used toward a CCAF degree or as elective credits toward a bachelor’s degree.

