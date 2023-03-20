Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Glunt | Female Sailors assigned to first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN)...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Glunt | Female Sailors assigned to first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN) assemble on the flight deck to celebrate Woman's History Month, March 19, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian T. Glunt) see less | View Image Page

Celebrating the Women aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

Story by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch

USS Gerald R. Ford Public Affairs



Women in the Navy, unofficially, began with the “Sacred Twenty” who were appointed after President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill establishing the Navy Nurse Corps on May 13, 1908.



Then, on July 30, 1942 President Roosevelt signed Public Law 689, which created the Navy’s women’s reserve program also known as Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service or “WAVES.” This allowed women to enlist and commission into the Navy.



Although it took more than 50 years for them to be able to serve aboard a combatant ship, the Navy finally issued the first orders for women to be assigned aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) on March 7, 1994.



Today, women serve in every rank and rate, sea and shore.



The women assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) have much to say about their experience in the Navy.



“Reflecting on Women’s History Month reminds me that my service represents those who tirelessly fought for me to be able to fully serve,” said Chief Legalman Shana Clark, assigned to Ford’s legal department.



Ensign Mackenzie Culver, from Columbus, Ohio, joined the Navy by attending Officer Candidate School on April 15, 2022, and then commissioned July 15, 2022. Culver is assigned to the media department aboard Ford.



“I would say an influential woman in my life would be my mother,” said Culver. “One of the cool things about my mom was that she was a working mom. I really appreciated that because it taught me that, my mom going after her dream, encouraged me to become career driven as well. It’s kind of why I’m so career driven, because I had a mom that cared about her career as well.”



“My late grandmother,” said Chief Hospital Corpsman Keara King, assigned to Ford’s medical department, when asked what woman in her life inspired her. “She is the reason I am where I am in the Navy today. She was my biggest fan and the reason I joined.”



Women being successful with their careers has been a positive influence on Culver’s and King’s experience in the Navy.



“I think just seeing other females being commanders, captains and admirals and knowing that if I continue to push I can pave that way as well,” said Culver. “I think that has been one of the most positive experiences. Knowing that I can have that future and I can have that career.”



“Just witnessing women break barriers every day,” said King. “It’s Fleet Master Chief April Beldo, Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, and Adm. Michelle Howard. They are the voices of reason when society tells us women aren’t capable of being the best of the best! There isn’t any reason why I or someone else can’t be the first female Master Chief of the Navy.”



For King, there are too many historical figures to mention than just one.



“I don’t have one in particular, I’m all about women empowerment,” said King. “Anything that makes us shine. There are so many historical figures who have paved the way for us to be able to do half the things we are able to do. Any woman who has stood firm in who she is, what she stood for and no matter the adversary, kept going, that’s who I look up to.”



Ford’s Multi-Cultural Heritage Committee will be hosting an event to celebrate Women’s History Month, March 16, 2023.



Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale.



