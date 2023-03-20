Goodfellow AFB Analysis and Production

The information battlespace has consistently shifted the tide through the years in United States conflicts. From Morse code to digital intelligence, intelligence professionals have shaped the outcome of war through information interpretation.

The Analysis and Production Course, trains some of the United States Air Force's most efficient intelligence professionals. Their lineage dates as far back as the 1950s, and through the years, analysts have been instrumental to decision makers' ability to shape the outcome of conflicts.



"What we teach here enables our intelligence professionals to travel through the world and support any communications command," said Tech. Sgt. Jan Neverdosky, 316th Training Squadron instructor. "With their skills, they can accurately and efficiently analyze data for our strategic leaders to use in military decision making."



From the transmitters used in the Vietnam War to intelligence gatherers throughout Operation Enduring Freedom, these information warriors give strategic leaders what they need to secure mission success.



"Everything our intelligence professionals utilize their skills for is centered on commander's intent," said Staff Sgt. Carly Silberschlag, 316th TRS instructor supervisor. "They are able to impact decisions made at the tactical and strategic levels."

