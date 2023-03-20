Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria | Competitors walk to the next stage at the multi-gun iteration during the 2023 U.S....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria | Competitors walk to the next stage at the multi-gun iteration during the 2023 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship at Fort Benning, GA. Mar. 18, 2023. 260 Soldiers of all components competed for titles and bragging rights in the 2023 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships March 12-18. The annual competition, better known as the “All Army,” is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) in conjunction with the Maneuver Center of Excellence with the mission of advancing marksmanship across the Army. see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, Ga. – 260 Soldiers of all components competed for titles and bragging rights in the 2023 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships March 12-18. The annual competition, better known as the “All Army,” is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) in conjunction with the Maneuver Center of Excellence with the mission of advancing marksmanship across the Army.



The week-long competition included cadets and Soldiers from all components of the U.S. Army: Active Duty, Army National Guard, Reserve, Air National Guard, and Space Force all vying for top honors.



The annual event didn’t start off with the Soldiers competing though. First, they received some training from USAMU coaches, instructors, and competitive shooters who provided both rifle and pistol instruction to all competitors, as well as other assistance throughout the week-long competition.



Competitors experienced diverse levels of marksmanship during the All Army and competed as individuals and on teams in events like Pistol and Rifle Excellence in Competition matches, combat rifle and pistol matches, and multi-gun courses of fire.



Maj. Samuel Freeman, South Carolina Army National Guard, seized the Overall All Army Individual Champion title with the highest aggregate score from all the individual matches. Followed by Maj. Ian Swisher, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, earned second, and 1st Lt. Zachary Reed, Utah Army National Guard, secured third.



The Utah Army National Guard seized the All Army Championship Team title after taking first in the multi-gun team competition category and second in both the pistol and rifle team categories. Team members included 1st Lt. Zachary Reed, Sgt. 1st Class Kayle Buchanan, Sgt. Maxim Nikerson and Sgt. Kade Jackovich, who was also the team’s coach. The South Carolina Army National Guard Team earned the Rifle Team Champion title while the New Hampshire Army National Guard took the Pistol Team Champion title.



Maj. Samuel Freeman was the winner of the U.S. Army Rifle Individual Championship. 1st Lt. John Pitman, Army Reserve, won second, and Maj. Ian Swisher, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, won third.



Maj. Samuel Freeman was also the winner of the U.S. Army Individual Pistol Championship. Sgt. 1st Class Jason Deal, 96th Civil Affairs Battalion, won second and Sgt. 1st Class Richard Willis, Army Reserve, won third.



1st Lt. Zachary Reed won this year’s Individual Multi-Gun Championship. Spc. James Whitener, Missouri Army National Guard, won second, and Sgt. Maxim Nickerson, Utah Army National Guard won third.



Sgt. 1st Class Richard Willis, 104th Training Division, 108th Training Command (IET), won the Drill Sergeant Award for the highest score while on drill status.



In the novice category, 1st Lt. Zachary Reed was named the 2023 Novice Champion. Sgt. 1st Class Kayle Buchanan, Utah Army National Guard, was second, and Tech Sgt. Connor Cunio, New Hampshire Air National Guard was third.



In the cadet category, the first-place cadet was Cadet Anthony Linatoc. In second was Cadet Jack Swamba, and in third was Cadet Cameron Johns.



In the open category 1st Sgt. Josiah Noble, 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne), won first. Sgt. 1st Class Randall Henrion, 11th Airborne Division, won second, and Staff Sgt. Christopher Brookens, Delaware Army National Guard, won third.



The Col. Ralph Puckett Trophy for excellence in marksmanship was presented to Staff Sgt. Michael Dunbar, South Carolina Army National Guard, for having the combined top novice score from all the

Rifle and Pistol Excellence in Competition matches.



The Lt. Gen. Benjamin C. Freakley Trophy for excellence in marksmanship was presented to Cadet Cole Farrington for having the combined top cadet score from all the Rifle and Pistol Excellence in Competition matches.



Seven competitors earned the U.S. Army Distinguished Rifleman Badge, and five competitors earned the U.S. Army Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge for outstanding marksmanship performance with the service rifle or the service pistol during the competition. The Excellence in Competition program was created in 1894 for service rifle and in 1901 for service pistol. Since its inception, 3,473 Soldiers have earned the U.S. Army Distinguished Rifleman Badge and 1,952 Soldiers have earned the U.S. Army Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge.



The seven competitors that earned the U.S. Army Distinguished Rifleman Badge are:

Spc. Christopher Knott, Alabama Army National Guard

Spc. James Whitener, Missouri Army National Guard

Sgt. Jacob Watkins, Alabama Army National Guard

TSgt. Eric Reifsnyder, Delaware Air National Guard

Staff Sgt. Kendall Miller-Mather, Michigan Army National Guard

Staff Sgt. Ethan Hopkins, 11th Airborne Division

Sgt. 1st Class Joel Kliesen, Virginia Army National Guard



The five competitors that earned the U.S. Army Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge are:

Maj. Ian Swisher, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, was also the 473rd Soldier to be double distinguished in both pistol and rifle.

Sgt. 1st Class Randall Henrion, 11th Airborne Division

Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Schrot, Michigan Army National Guard

Staff Sgt. James Lam, Alabama Army National Guard

1st Sgt. Josiah Noble, 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne)



The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) wins national and international shooting competitions, supports Army marketing engagements, and advances small arms lethality to demonstrate Army marksmanship capability, connect America to its Army, and enhance marksmanship effectiveness in combat. USAMU is part of the U.S. Army Marketing Engagement Brigade and U.S. Army Recruiting Command.