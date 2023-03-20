Leadership Aurora meets Team Buckley

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo.-- Team Buckley held “Military Day” with the Aurora Chamber of Commerce to host 47 community leaders from the Leadership Aurora class to experience a day at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., March 16, 2023.



This event provided mission briefs and tours for community leaders to gain an inside look at what mission Buckley Airmen, Guardians and civilians are accomplishing.



To kick off the event, the class received a Space Base Delta 2 mission brief from Col. Marcus Jackson, Space Base Delta 2 commander. Throughout the brief, Jackson emphasized the importance of space observation and monitoring. Buckley assists our 111 tenant units to have mission success and ensure space domain awareness and missile defense for the United States.



“Having the opportunity for Team Buckley to host our community leaders from the City of Aurora for Military Day, allows our Airmen and Guardians to showcase the importance of what we do day in and day out,” said Jackson. “Developing those relationships with our civic leaders ensures support of our mission from those we serve and defend.”



The class also had the opportunity to visit Space Delta 4, and spoke with a panel of enlisted members from each service branch about missile defense and the Space Force. Furthermore they saw the 140th Fighter Wing’s F-16 Fighting Falcons in action, with a flight line tour.



Concluding Military Day, 2-135 Aviation Battalion briefed the class on their mission and allowed them to get an inside look of the Boeing CH-47 Chinook, UH-72A Lakota and even the UH-60 Blackhawk aircraft.



“Leadership Aurora was established in 1984 and has more than 1,300 graduates,” said Rene Simard, Aurora Chamber of Commerce executive vice president. “It’s a 10-month community engagement program designed to develop an awareness of the Aurora community, create a

network of informed leaders and encourage greater involvement in the community through monthly sessions at non-profit organizations.”



Buckley is host to a multitude of Joint Service mission sets, supporting our Allies and Partnership keeping the synchronicity within the Department of Defense, allowing Buckley to maintain a peak operational readiness at all times.



Thank you to the Aurora Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Class Aurora for coming out to support our mission!

