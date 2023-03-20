RAB Airmen become Street Smart

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- First responders from the United States gave a presentation to U.S. Air Force Airmen about the importance of driving safely at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 13, 2023.





The presentation was intended to educate Airmen about the hazards of distracted driving and proper safety procedures while operating a motor vehicle. The event highlighted the importance of wearing a seatbelt and the consequences of drinking while driving.





”These first responders go out and talk to all types of people in events like this,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Sonnier, 86th Safety Office superintendent. “Our team asked them to come out to talk to all the bases within United States Air Force in Europe.”





The event included real-life scenarios acted out by Airmen. One demonstration depicted an Airman who simulated being in a crash and was put in critical condition. First responders then explained about the life-altering procedures that the victim would endure.





“When I first became a firefighter, we would see a lot of young adults seriously injured, or worse, from not wearing seatbelts, or drinking and driving,” said Oscar Duran, a Miami-Dade Fire Department firefighter paramedic. “Anything we can do outside our normal duties as a firefighter goes far because it’s not too late to tell people how to be safe.”





At the end of the presentation, Airmen were given the opportunity to ask questions and discuss their own driving experiences.





“I was actually in a really bad car accident; I had been drinking and I ran off the side of the road,” said Tech. Sgt. Amanda Martinez, 86th Airlift Wing Integrated Resilience Office noncommissioned officer in charge. “It was a traumatic experience. This really hit home for me and I appreciate what the presenters are doing.”

