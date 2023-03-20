DCMA UK joins international partners for information sharing session

Courtesy Photo | Defense Contract Management Agency United Kingdom conducts an information sharing...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Defense Contract Management Agency United Kingdom conducts an information sharing meeting comprised of 58 personnel from six nations and five DCMA offices. Participants spent the day participating in workshops related to risk sharing, appropriate engagement and consolidation quizzes. DCMA photo. see less | View Image Page

SAMLESBURY, England – Last month, Defense Contract Management Agency United Kingdom conducted an information sharing meeting with 58 personnel from six nations and five DCMA offices.



Attendees, which included representatives from Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and United Kingdom, spent the day participating in workshops related to risk sharing, appropriate engagement and consolidation quizzes.



“This was our fourth year conducting this meeting and every year it becomes more informative and productive,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Oscar Palomino, DCMA U.K. commander. “We opened the event up to the wider DCMA multifunctional community with inputs from the DCMA U.K. contracting, engineering and industrial specialist communities. They provided expert input to workshops highlighting the benefits and potential to share information in the contract management community, compliment risk-based contractor analysis, and deliver holistic multifunctional solutions to DCMA’s customers in a proactive risk management posture.”



The attendees heard keynote speakers from the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization, Defence Command Finland, DCMA U.K., and the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence provide insight in the regional quality assurance community and beyond.



“The host nation attendees expressed great interest in our use of the multifunctional Risk Assessment Model to address risks, wider benefits, and inputs shared among the international partner community; identify emerging risks early to avoid customer impact; and deploy complimentary multifunctional actions that deliver benefits beyond the QA function,” said Palomino. “Our goal is to continue the dialog as we progress toward improvements that benefit our partner nations and improve our contracting processes overall.”



The next DCMAI technical event is the International Host Nation Conference, scheduled to take place in August. The purpose will be to further international quality assurance cooperation in the international theater.