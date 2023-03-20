Meet The Marine – Lt. Col. Christopher “Ollie” DeMars

Lt. Col. Christopher DeMars arguably has one of the most exclusive positions in the Marine Corps' being one of the few citation jet pilots on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, flying one of three airframes in his career.



DeMars’ passion to serve his nation was instilled in him at a very young age, while his love for aviation stemmed from growing up on fighter pilot movies. His father's father served as a paratrooper in World War II and his mother’s father served as a Quartermaster in the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Catamount. Following in their footsteps, he sought out every opportunity to serve his country, including his high school Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.



“I wanted to serve. I wanted to serve something, and I figured because the high school had a program, it would be an easy steppingstone,” DeMars said.



While talking with Army recruiters about different recruiting options and officer programs, DeMars quickly realized that those options were not where his heart was in terms of aviation.



“I loved aviation,” he said. “I always thought it would be fun. I never realized I would have been able to make it my career.”



With the passion to serve still alive, DeMars turned to the Marine Corps.



“I got to talk with one of the Marine Corps recruiters and I told him, ‘I want to do three things; I want to go to college, I want to serve in the military, and I want to fly something.”



DeMars commissioned into the Marine Corps in 2003 through North Carolina State University and made his way to flight school at Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Florida.



Shortly after graduating flight school, Demars began his career flying the CH-46 Sea Knight while assigned with Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 166 (HMM166) on MCAS Miramar. In 2010, MCAS Miramar transitioned from the CH-46 Sea Knight to the V-22 Osprey, opening new opportunities for DeMars to expand his aerial knowledge. DeMars flew the V-22 for 10 years at three duty stations: MCAS Miramar, California, MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, and MCAS New River, North Carolina.



In 2020, DeMars was selected for the rank of lieutenant colonel and received orders to MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, where he would become one of very few Marines to fly the UC-35 Citation. The UC-35 Citation is limited to just four Marine Corps installations including MCAS Miramar, MCAS Futenma, Andrews Air Force Base with VMR-1, and MCAS Cherry Point. The overall mission of the UC-35 Citation is transporting light cargo and executive level personnel.



At the time of the interview, DeMars has logged almost 3,100 flight hours during his Marine Corps career.



“I have truly enjoyed being a part of the institution for almost 20 years now, and I don’t know what I would’ve done otherwise,” DeMars said. “I wouldn’t trade my service, the time, the experiences, and the things that I’ve gotten to do. It’s been worth every minute.”

