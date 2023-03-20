Whicker energizes JMC’s workforce with open dialogue

Photo By Shawn Eldridge | Marion Whicker, the executive deputy to the commanding general at the U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Shawn Eldridge | Marion Whicker, the executive deputy to the commanding general at the U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC), speaks during a Management Business Review (MBR) Level III meeting on March 9 at the Joint Munitions Command’s headquarters in Rock Island, Illinois. (Photo: Shawn Eldridge, Joint Munitions Command, Public and Congressional Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Ms. Marion Whicker visited Joint Munitions Command headquarters in Rock Island, Illinois, to host several meetings and discuss the path forward with employees both in person and virtually.



Whicker, the executive deputy to the commanding general at the U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC), conducted a Management Business Review (MBR) Level III meeting. She has made a point to facilitate these gatherings from various locations throughout the AMC enterprise to help employees have a better understanding of AMC’s intent through face-to-face and virtual discussion.



The MBR is a forward-looking review that monitors key performance metrics monthly and balances collective demands with supply at the AMC enterprise level. The meeting ensures the Life Cycle Management Commands stay synced with the strategic intent of AMC.



“Don’t discount the engagement layer,” Whicker said when discussing the importance of communicating issues as they arise. Whicker’s desire to take the meeting from various locations and conduct additional employee engagements during the visit shows evidence of this philosophy.



During the review, Whicker praised the work JMC does. Regarding supply chain optimization efforts, she said, “You guys are doing great. The speed at which you are reacting to these challenges, I’m very pleased to see.”



Whicker also hosted an Enterprise Business Systems Convergence (EBS-C) town hall. She sought candid feedback from JMC employees on concerns associated with implementing the new system. During the session, she explained why the system was chosen and the intent of application throughout the enterprise.



“We need to have a more commercially relevant system,” Whicker said. “Stay engaged. Your voice is how we instrument the business process, and it is vital to the delivery of a capability that enables you to provide support to our Army.”



In the session, Whicker encouraged feedback as development continues.



Whicker also met with JMC senior leaders to discuss JMC’s Ammunition Distribution Strategy. She sought to understand current concerns, and how she could assist in improving the path forward.



“The quicker you can get issues to me the better,” Whicker said. “I will get after them.”