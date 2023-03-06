The Unite program -- You play, we pay!

Photo By Todd Cromar | 748th Supply Chain Management Group personnel enjoy a fun team building activity by...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | 748th Supply Chain Management Group personnel enjoy a fun team building activity by bowling together March 17, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The activity was paid for by the Air Force Unite program, a resiliency-based program that assists leaders in providing opportunities for recreation and cohesive activities for their units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – As a way of supporting unit cohesion, team building and morale within the unit, Hill Air Force Base commanders and directors can tap into funding offered by the Air Force’s Unite program.



Created in 2019, the resiliency-based program assists leaders in providing opportunities for recreation and cohesive activities for their unit.



“I am currently taking applications for calendar year 2023,” said Johanne Bercher, community cohesion coordinator with 75th Force Support Squadron. “The Unite program has more than $300,000 available this year, specifically for units to take a few hours and enjoy a fun team building activity away from the office.”



Program funds are available to all assigned Air Force and Space Force active duty, reserve, guard and civilian (appropriated and non-appropriated) members.



Bercher said the Unite application process is simple and units can access the program by contacting her office complete the application and event request form, which must be approved through Air Force Services.



The program provides $13.50 per person for an activity and an additional $5.00 to supplement food purchases. After the funding is approved, units can take advantage of one of many on- or off-base activities.



On-base activities include bowling, golf, painting classes, Outdoor Recreation rentals (grills, inflatable, games, etc.), pumpkin carving contests, gingerbread house creations, tug-o-war competitions, squadron picnics, bike riding, as well as log cabin and Centennial Park reservations.



Some examples of off-base businesses, which squadrons have coordinated in the past, are Boondocks, Dave and Busters, Rush Fun Plex, Axe Throwing, jumbo inflatable rentals, museums, Cinemark movie theater rentals, comedy clubs, and more.



The program requires the unit to take a group photo during its activity and fill out an exit questionnaire.



For more information, brochure and application, visit www.75fss.com/unite or contact Bercher at 801-777-8105 or johanne.bercher.1@us.af.mil.