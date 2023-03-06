Seven Boxing Soldier-Athletes to Compete at 2023 USA Boxing Nationals Qualifier

DETROIT – On their journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Boxing Soldier-Athletes Cpl. Jeremiah Perales, Spc. Creighton Holmes, Spc. Eli Lankford, Pfc. Guadalupe Gutierrez, Pfc. Ariana Carrasco, Pfc. Mariana Lopez, and Pvt. Sierra Martinez will compete alongside over 800 other Boxers at the USA Boxing National Qualifier, set to begin at Huntington Place, March 20-25.



This competition has the potential to qualify athletes for the 2024 Olympic Trials for boxing. To qualify, an athlete must finish in the top two in an Olympic weight category.



“We are excited for the city of Detroit to witness some of the top amateur boxers, not only in the United States, but the world, during our National Qualifier next week,” said Mike McAtee, USA Boxing Executive Director. “This event will not only showcase potential 2024 Olympians, but generations of future Olympians and World Champions.”



Soldier-Athletes assigned to the World Class Athlete Program will compete in the following weight classes:

110 lbs: Pfc. Mariana Lopez

112 lbs: Spc. Eli Lankford

119 lbs: Pfc. Guadalupe Gutierrez

125 lbs (male): Cpl. Jeremiah Perales

125 lbs (female): Pvt. Sierra Martinez

146 lbs: Pfc. Ariana Carrasco

156 lbs: Spc. Creighton Holmes



Full biographies of the Soldiers competing can be found here: https://www.armywcap.com/soldier-athletes/olympic-sports/boxing



