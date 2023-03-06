Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seven Boxing Soldier-Athletes to Compete at 2023 USA Boxing Nationals Qualifier

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    DETROIT – On their journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Boxing Soldier-Athletes Cpl. Jeremiah Perales, Spc. Creighton Holmes, Spc. Eli Lankford, Pfc. Guadalupe Gutierrez, Pfc. Ariana Carrasco, Pfc. Mariana Lopez, and Pvt. Sierra Martinez will compete alongside over 800 other Boxers at the USA Boxing National Qualifier, set to begin at Huntington Place, March 20-25.

    This competition has the potential to qualify athletes for the 2024 Olympic Trials for boxing. To qualify, an athlete must finish in the top two in an Olympic weight category.

    “We are excited for the city of Detroit to witness some of the top amateur boxers, not only in the United States, but the world, during our National Qualifier next week,” said Mike McAtee, USA Boxing Executive Director. “This event will not only showcase potential 2024 Olympians, but generations of future Olympians and World Champions.”

    Soldier-Athletes assigned to the World Class Athlete Program will compete in the following weight classes:
    110 lbs: Pfc. Mariana Lopez
    112 lbs: Spc. Eli Lankford
    119 lbs: Pfc. Guadalupe Gutierrez
    125 lbs (male): Cpl. Jeremiah Perales
    125 lbs (female): Pvt. Sierra Martinez
    146 lbs: Pfc. Ariana Carrasco
    156 lbs: Spc. Creighton Holmes

    Full biographies of the Soldiers competing can be found here: https://www.armywcap.com/soldier-athletes/olympic-sports/boxing

    To follow the journey of these athletes on the road to Paris 2024, follow @USArmyWCAP on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

    Seven Boxing Soldier-Athletes to Compete at 2023 USA Boxing Nationals Qualifier

