    Denver High School Student receives Naval Reserve Office Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer Matthew Wheeler | Student, Peter Roesch, 18, poses with Lt. Andrity Dillon and Petty Officer Second...... read more read more

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Wheeler 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain

    DENVER, Colorado - (March 15, 2023) Peter Roesch, 18, of Denver, Colorado, a senior attending Byers High School, was awarded the Naval Reserve Office Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship in the amount of $200,000 during a ceremony held at the school. Presenting the award were Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Rocky Mountain’s Officer Production Officer Lt. Andrity Dillon and Petty Officer Second Class Gerald Portez, with his parents George and Liesel Roesch. Roesch will attend Texas A&M University in the fall with a major in naval architecture and marine engineering. “I like to choose challenges by pushing myself to physical and mental extremes and to see where this adventure leads me on my naval career,” said Roesch. The Navy offers several scholarship programs to help pay for school so a person can focus on their studies without worrying about finances before starting a debt-free career in the Navy as a Commissioned Officer. For more information on the NROTC program, visit www.navy.mil. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain encompasses the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and parts of Idaho, Nebraska, and Kansas, providing Navy Recruiting services from more than 30 dispersed offices.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Wheeler, NTAG Rocky Mountain Public Affairs/Released)

