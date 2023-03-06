CMSAF engages with 90 MW Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, Alex Wagner, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, and Chief Master Sgt. Nathaniel Perry, Air Force first sergeant, visited F.E. Warren Air Force Base, March 16, 2023.



The purpose of Bass's visit was to meet and engage with Airmen, to learn how her position can best help members of the 90th Missile Wing.



"It is really important to hear what our Airmen are experiencing and being challenged by," said Bass. "Without first-hand experiences I get by meeting Airmen, I can't be the advocate I need to be for them in the Pentagon."



Airmen from the 20th Air Force, 90 MW and 153rd Airlift Wing were given an opportunity to hear directly from Bass and Wagner during an all-call. They spoke about challenges surrounding basic allowance for housing, growing concerns regarding our adversaries, and cyberspace and information domains. Following their brief, Bass and Wagner fielded questions from attendees. They were asked about bereavement leave, talent management and how social media is impacting the force and the country.



Following the all-call, Bass held a lunch with junior enlisted Airmen from each group on base, then toured the base exchange and commissary. She visited Airman Leadership School to provide mentorship to the next generation of leaders and supervisors, as well as the 90th Missile Security Operation Squadron vehicle bay. At the vehicle bay, Airmen from missile and base security forces, tactical response force, small unmanned aircraft systems and missile maintenance displayed their skills for Bass. Finally, the team also toured the weapons storage area to learn about the wing's security procedures, modernizing nuclear mission and the weapons generation facility that will replace the WSA when Sentinel becomes operational.



"Being able to come out and see the Airmen of the Mighty Ninety has been an eye opener," said Bass. "I'm not sure I have been to another place where I have seen some of our youngest Airmen really be the bread and butter of strategic deterrence."



Both Bass and Wagner made sure to note what impacts Airmen the most and what changes they wish to see so they can continue to advocate in Washington, D.C.



"What I am taking back with me is that the way we manage and take care of our force is more critical now than ever," said Bass. "We have to take a step back and take a holistic look to determine the best ways to manage the talent we have, in order to retain some of the brightest men and women we have in our Air Force."

