Infamous DVQs demolished, improvements inbound

Photo By Kevin Larson | Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Col. Manny Ramirez gets behind the controls of an excavator to take the ceremonial first crack at tearing down the distinguished visitor quarters on McNeely Road March 15. The demolition makes way for a planned food truck pavilion eating area for Soldiers, families, Army Civilians and others to enjoy.

With a push from an excavator and a blast of dirt, a piece of Fort Stewart’s past was demolished March 15 to make way for future improvements here.



Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Col. Manny Ramirez took the ceremonial first crack at tearing down the first of the defunct distinguished visitors’ quarters on McNeely Road. The demolition is ongoing.



Jamie Heidle, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield director of public works, said the demolition is part of an ongoing effort to improve the installation’s downtown area—the area centered on Fort Stewart’s exchange and commissary plazas. The plan for the area cleared by the demolition is in the works.



“The commanding general has approved the plans for a town center food truck pavilion with restroom facilities and outdoor eating spaces,” Heidle said.



The demolition was four years in the making, Heidle said. The buildings were constructed in 1941 and were intended to be temporary.



Ramirez said the DVQ cottages were a part of the installation’s historical landscape for generations. Maintenance and renovation costs became prohibitive over time due to their age, however.



“The demolition of these legacy DVQ Cottages is a bittersweet moment for all of us,” Ramirez said.



The funding for the downtown area improvements and future quality of life projects was made possible by the installation’s efforts supporting energy resilience projects, Ramirez said.



Ownership of the food truck plaza remains to be determined; possible operators could be AAFES or the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation.