NIWC Atlantic Employees Win Three Women In Leadership FedHealthIT Awards

As Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic celebrates Women’s History Month, the command honors three employees from NIWC Atlantic’s Defense Health Information Technology (DHIT) division who were recently recognized as winners of the FedHealthIT's 2022 "Leading for Impact: Women In Leadership" award.



Hannah Bradley, DHA Enterprise Risk Management Framework (ERMF) program manager, Defense Health Continuous Risk Management (DHCRM) team; Joanna Robbs, DHA Cyber Operations Center (CyOC) chief; and Rhonda Taylor, Cybersecurity Service Provider (CSSP) lead, were presented the award in November.



“Each of these honorees inspires their teams and coalitions to follow and move in a unified direction which transforms and modernizes our naval, joint, and military medical missions,” said Justin Hodges, DHIT division head.



FedHealthIT’s Women in Leadership Awards recognizes women creating impact, leading organizations and mission-focused strategic programs across the federal civilian, federal health, and military health, technology and consulting community.



Hodges lauded Bradley, Robbs and Taylor for their achievements and their role in not only empowering women, but all who work alongside them.



“They aren’t just leaders, they are women who lead,” Hodges said. “Hannah, Joanna and Rhonda each occupy a position of leadership – being a leader means you possess authority to direct those whom you’re appointed over. Someone who leads inspires others to follow, not because of positional authority, but because they have a clear sense of purpose and communicate that purpose authentically, consistently and clearly in such a way as to inspire others around them (coalitions) to believe in that purpose and rally around the goals and objectives. That is what makes each of these women truly impactful leaders and people who lead.”



Bradley said she is proud to be included in “such an amazing group of strong women leading the charge.”



“DoD work is challenging, and sometimes you wonder if you are making a difference,” Bradley said. “This award lets me know that I am, and that people see, how much I care about the team, our mission, and ultimately, the warfighter.”



According to Hodges, Bradley received her award for being “a positive driving force that elevated the Defense Health Agency [DHA] enterprise cyber Risk Management Framework [RMF] program to exciting new levels by solidifying a repeatable and enduring methodology to safeguard critical resources.”



Under Bradley’s leadership, her team maximized enterprise productivity and accelerated RMF workflows for 132 military treatment facilities (MTFs), achieving 85 authorizations extending into 2023 and beyond while posturing remaining sites for completion within the next year.



Moreover, through streamlined business processes, Bradley facilitated the capture of risk data on the DHA network in real-time and championed the creation of more than 300 focused tools, procedures and templates, successfully easing cyber constraints at treatment facilities and enabling onsite staff to focus on local healthcare needs.



Robbs was awarded for “her intuition, drive and expertise to provide instantaneous continuity to an evolving Medical Health System landscape,” Hodges said.



Robbs leads teams defending more than 300,000 systems and networks supporting healthcare for more than 9.6 million beneficiaries, including warfighters and their families.



“Joanna balances countless priorities to address the continual challenge of persistent and increasingly adaptive cyber threats across the Department of Defense Information Network [DoDIN] with innovative tools, best-in-class processes and skilled cyber specialists,” Hodges said. “Utilizing special skills and talent, she delivers precision direction on target to maintain cyber situational awareness, command and control, and constant readiness.”



Taylor was awarded for her work leading a team of more than 300 Civilians, Active Duty service members, and contractors executing Defensive Cyberspace Operations (DCO) 24x7x365 across three regional operations centers.



Her team benchmarked resource-optimized collaboration of enterprise cloud utilization, balancing decentralized command and control of individual solutions with centralized managed service organization control through cybersecurity service provider monitoring of the cyber ecosystem.



“She awakens vision and strategy as the principal member of the Cyber Defense Service Provider team, guiding them to pioneer DoD methodology by successfully defending attacks on the Military Health System Information Platform and preventing disruption of healthcare services,” Hodges said. “She sparks her team’s ambition for technological evolution and has propelled them to the front lines of the emerging DoD Cloud frontier and navigated the creation of service models.”



Bruce Carter, head of NIWC Atlantic’s Shore Command and Control, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Integration department, commended the winners for their extraordinary efforts toward the betterment of the health and wellbeing of warfighters and their families.



“Their work is not only ensuring that our service members are medically ready, but also that they can deploy anywhere at any time,” Carter said. “More importantly, their work empowers medical providers to make the best clinical judgements in order to save lives.”



NIWC Atlantic Commanding Officer Nicole Nigro commended the winners for their commitment to excellence.



“These awards highlight the talent and dedication of our employees who play critical roles both within the command and the DOD medical community,” Nigro said. “I am proud to say they are making a difference in the readiness and wellbeing of our warfighters and their families, and are shaping the future of healthcare.”



About NIWC Atlantic



As a part of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2023 Date Posted: 03.20.2023 12:55 Story ID: 440757 Location: N. CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIWC Atlantic Employees Win Three Women In Leadership FedHealthIT Awards, by Kris Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.