NAS Pensacola Arresting Gear Completes Annual Certification

By Ens. Angelique Therrien, Naval Air Station Pensacola public affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. – In addition to performing a comprehensive overhaul of five arresting gear absorbers, Sailors assigned to the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s Air Operations Department’s Arresting Gear division completed its annual Aircraft Launch and Recovery (ALRE) Annual Certification Inspection March 6 through 10.



The week-long inspection, conducted by a Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Carrier Air Field Support Unit (CAFSU), is a thorough evaluation of the air station’s 12 E-28 arresting gears. But in addition to this annual inspection, NAS Pensacola’s arresting gear division Sailors also performed a comprehensive overhaul of five arresting gear absorbers, a complex process involving closing runways used for training and routine operations.



The air station’s arresting gear team’s efforts ultimately resulted in significantly reducing the equipment’s discrepancy list and scoring exceedingly high on the annual inspection, something NAS Pensacola Aircraft Maintenance Officer Lt. Jorge Pavon said is indicative of the important work these Sailors do each day.



“It’s easy to forget about the gear until an emergency happens and it’s needed,” Pavon said, “but these Sailors know that what we do can save lives and assets, and the professionalism and dedication of the men and women who put in 14-hour days and weekends to ensure this annual recertification was successful speaks volumes of their commitment to their jobs, to each other and to the Navy.”



Pavon also said that CAFSU inspectors were impressed with the installation’s arresting gear division, citing Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch and Recovery) 2nd Class (AW/SW) Athena Carter’s leadership of her team in an ‘on-the-spot’ discrepancy correction during the inspection as well as the division’s Quality Assurance (QA) work center. Pavon said NAS Pensacola’s Arresting Gear division’s QA procedures were exceptional, and the CAFSU inspectors intend to use this as a learning hub for other U.S. Navy airfields.



The E-28 shore-based emergency arresting gear is designed as a land-based emergency standby gear for arresting hook-equipped aircraft. These units are installed on the runway for the purpose of safely arresting an aircraft in the event of an aborted takeoff or emergency landing. The enormous units consist of a rotary, hydrodynamic energy absorber designed to jointly spread out the kinetic energy of a landing aircraft.



According to NAS Pensacola Arresting Gear’s Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch and Recovery) (AW/SW) Bryan Carter, the ALRE certification inspection consisted of an intensive review of NAS Pensacola maintenance publications and records documentation, continuing with the inspection of each arresting gear engine and associated equipment.



“Recertifying was just one goal,” Carter said. “We want to maintain the safest operating arresting gear to provide to our local squadrons and visiting aircraft. Every action they take each day is to make sure that in the event arresting gear is needed, it’s functional, safe and capable of protecting the pilots and aircrew who rely on us each day.”



NAS Pensacola, referred to as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).