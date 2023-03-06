AER Campaign benefits Fort Leavenworth soldiers, family members

Photo By Joyce Chalmers | Philip Reynolds, local financial readiness specialist and Army Emergency Relief...... read more read more Photo By Joyce Chalmers | Philip Reynolds, local financial readiness specialist and Army Emergency Relief officer at Army Community Service, said he encourages the community to support the AER campaign and thus support military families in need within the local community. see less | View Image Page

When financial hardship strikes, members of the Fort Leavenworth community don’t have to go it alone.



Thanks to the Army Emergency Relief assistance programs, they can get the help they need to get back on their feet.



The AER Campaign, going on now through May 15, is accepting donations to help local service members and their families. With the support of the community, AER can provide financial assistance for food, rent, utilities, medical expenses and more.



AER offers loans to qualified active-duty and retired soldiers, their dependents and survivors. The loans are designed to provide a means of emergency assistance to those who are struggling financially.



AER loans and grants are a large part of the Financial Readiness Program assistance offered by Army Community Service.



“AER is there for soldiers in their time of need or time of crisis, financially,” said Philip Reynolds, local ACS financial readiness specialist and AER officer.



AER loans and grants are available for a variety of purposes, such as rent, repairs, medical expenses and more. The loans are also interest-free, which can be another benefit, especially during a time of rising interest rates.



“There are 30 different categories of assistance available through AER, everything from emergency travel or unexpected expenses during PCS travel,” Reynolds said.



While receiving AER help, the Financial Readiness Program also teaches soldiers and their families how to save and invest their money, how to establish savings goals, develop debt-elimination strategies and how to save for emergencies.



“Knowing is half the battle here, and once we know what’s going on with a soldier’s budget, we can work on a plan to fix it and move forward,” Reynolds said.



To receive AER assistance, community members can visit ACS at the Resiliency Center at 600 Thomas Ave., or call 913-684-2800 and ask for the Financial Readiness program. Soldiers can also request AER assistance through their chain of command.



ACS Director Janice Downey summed up the AER mission.



“When facing financial concerns, remember, you’re never alone — AER is here to help you.”



When it comes to helping a community in need, no one knows better than those who serve in it. That’s why Army Emergency Relief program managers are asking soldiers at Fort Leavenworth to donate to help the local community.



Visit https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/donate/. Select Fort Leavenworth under “Section” and then the commanding organization to keep donations earmarked within the Fort Leavenworth community.



“It doesn’t take much to make a difference,” Reynolds said. “If every person who worked on Fort Leavenworth donated about $10.50, or about the equivalent of two burgers and a fry, we’d meet our goal. By donating just a small amount to the Army Emergency Relief program, we can help make a big impact on the local Fort Leavenworth community.”



The goal for the 2023 Fort Leavenworth AER campaign is to raise $40,000 to help support the AER needs of the local community.



All AER donations are tax deductible, with 91 cents of every dollar donated going directly to soldiers and families in need. Reynolds said he encourages as many people as possible to give whatever they can.



“The biggest question I get is ‘Why donate when I’ve got other expenses?’ The answer is simple: to support other fellow soldiers when they’re in crisis,” Reynolds said.



For more information about AER, call Army Community Service at 913-684-2800 or visit the AER website at www.armyemergencyrelief.org.