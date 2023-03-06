Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALU's March Madness event puts spotlight on international student mission

    ALU's March Madness event puts spotlight on international student mission

    Capt. Phat Nguyen, Army Logistics University, tries to control the ball against an

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Story by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    The International Military Student Office March Madness Sports Extravaganza event warmed up a cool, windy evening March 15, hosting friendly but competitive soccer, volleyball and basketball tournaments at the Army Logistics University quad. March Madness served to help make the community aware of the IMSO mission and purpose, which includes hosting 180 students from 42 partner nations. The visitors are always in need of sponsors. For more information, call 804-765-8159. (photos by T. Anthony Bell)

    sports
    march madness
    cascom
    IMSO
    alu
    Fort-Lee-News-2023

