The International Military Student Office March Madness Sports Extravaganza event warmed up a cool, windy evening March 15, hosting friendly but competitive soccer, volleyball and basketball tournaments at the Army Logistics University quad. March Madness served to help make the community aware of the IMSO mission and purpose, which includes hosting 180 students from 42 partner nations. The visitors are always in need of sponsors. For more information, call 804-765-8159. (photos by T. Anthony Bell)
This work, ALU's March Madness event puts spotlight on international student mission, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
