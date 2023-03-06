2022 Airman of the Year awards

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    910th Airlift Wing Commander Col. Jeff Van Dootingh

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Sarah Gruber and Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 910th Airlift Wing held its annual awards banquet, March 4, 2023, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. The Airman of the Year award program is designed to recognize Airmen who display superior leadership, job performance and personal achievement.

    The following individuals received awards for calendar year 2022:
    • Staff Sgt. Gabriel Arsulic, 910th Airlift Wing, Airman of the Year
    • Staff Sgt. Rachel Berger, 76th Aerial Port Squadron, Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year
    • Master Sgt. James Swann, 910th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year
    • Master Sgt. Mark Gehri, 910th Medical Squadron, First Sergeant of the Year
    • Capt. Tiffany Trivett, 76th Aerial Port Squadron, Company Grade Officer of the Year
    • Tina Bond, Key Spouse of the Year
    • Tony Carr, 910th Communications Squadron, Junior Civilian of the Year
    • Shelly Trimble, 910th Airlift Wing, Senior Civilian of the Year

