Cherry Point Sailors Refine Battlefield Medicine Skills

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Training Hospital Corpsman Second Class Angel Hernandez treats his assigned casualty, a mannequin, while conducting Tactical Combat Casualty Care on March 17 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The training includes two days of classroom instruction and culminates in a practical exercise involving mannequins equipped to simulate battlefield casualties.

Sailors in Eastern North Carolina refined their battlefield medicine skills through realistic, stressful training March 17, 2023 on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Clinic Cherry Point conducted Tactical Combat Casualty Care; a program of instruction designed to teach lifesaving techniques to medical personnel.



The training consisted of two days of classroom instruction and culminated in a practical exercise requiring students to apply what they learned to mannequins equipped to simulate battlefield casualties.