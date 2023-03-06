Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Sailors Refine Battlefield Medicine Skills

    Cherry Point Sailors Refine Battlefield Medicine Skills

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | *Training* Hospital Corpsman Second Class Angel Hernandez treats his assigned...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors in Eastern North Carolina refined their battlefield medicine skills through realistic, stressful training March 17, 2023 on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Clinic Cherry Point conducted Tactical Combat Casualty Care; a program of instruction designed to teach lifesaving techniques to medical personnel.

    The training consisted of two days of classroom instruction and culminated in a practical exercise requiring students to apply what they learned to mannequins equipped to simulate battlefield casualties.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 10:03
    Story ID: 440734
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Sailors Refine Battlefield Medicine Skills, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cherry Point Sailors Refine Battlefield Medicine Skills
    Cherry Point Sailors Refine Battlefield Medicine Skills
    Cherry Point Sailors Refine Battlefield Medicine Skills
    Cherry Point Sailors Refine Battlefield Medicine Skills
    Cherry Point Sailors Refine Battlefield Medicine Skills
    Cherry Point Sailors Refine Battlefield Medicine Skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    Cherry Point
    TCCC
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT