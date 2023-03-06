Sailors in Eastern North Carolina refined their battlefield medicine skills through realistic, stressful training March 17, 2023 on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Clinic Cherry Point conducted Tactical Combat Casualty Care; a program of instruction designed to teach lifesaving techniques to medical personnel.
The training consisted of two days of classroom instruction and culminated in a practical exercise requiring students to apply what they learned to mannequins equipped to simulate battlefield casualties.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 10:03
|Story ID:
|440734
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Sailors Refine Battlefield Medicine Skills, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT