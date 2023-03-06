Military & Family Readiness Center: Money talks

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The Military & Family Readiness Center hosted a personal financial readiness class for members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 13, 2023.



The class highlighted personal financial readiness resources and qualified individuals were available to provide basic money management advice.



“A lot of people assume that the personal financial readiness program is only for people who are experiencing financial issues; but we support individuals basic financial needs such as creating budgets, setting goals and providing them with another eye to look over their current financial situation and providing them with information to improve it,” said Angie Field, 86th Force Support Squadron, Military & Family Readiness Center community readiness consultant and personal financial manager. “Additionally, we serve all members of the KMC, if you have access to the base we will provide you with support and our services.”



Services offered by the M&FRC include information, education and personal financial counseling from accredited and certified financial counselors to ensure individual and family financial readiness.



“Initially I was trying to figure out what to do with my extra money – I got the motivation to invest more into my Thrift Savings Plan and pay off some of my spouse's debt,” said Staff Sgt. Nickolas Peters, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster. “I was also able to take what I learned about budgeting and reading leave and earning statements back to my co-workers with the help and guidance of the financial advisors here at the Military & Family Readiness Center.”



The M&FRC offers numerous classes such as basics of credit reports and scores, ditching the dorms, marriage and money and thrift savings plan fundamentals.



“There are a lot of things that you can overlook individually when dealing with personal finances,” explained Senior Airman Kyhanna McCall, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical technician after receiving individual counseling. “So it is always great to have someone like a mentor or trusted individual look at it with you and help you start making goals to find a balanced life.”



The M&FRC is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be contacted by phone call with DSN: 480-5100 or COMM: 06371-47-5100 and by email at 86FSS.FSH.AFRC@us.af.mil.



“The M&FRC has a lot to offer the Kaiserslautern Military Community,” McCall said. “It is never too late to start working on your finances and you are never too young to start.”



*Editor's note: This is one of four in a series about resources provided by the Military & Family Readiness Center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2023 Date Posted: 03.20.2023 09:59 Story ID: 440733 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military & Family Readiness Center: Money talks, by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.