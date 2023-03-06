Patient Safety Week recognizes Heroes at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Making the cut for Patient Safety Awareness…Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Making the cut for Patient Safety Awareness…Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer is flanked by Quality Management staff to officially recognize the annual Patient Safety Awareness Week, March 12-18, 2023. This year’s central theme, “Be a patient safety hero anytime, anywhere, always,” highlighted NHB’s Good Catch program, expressly designed to acknowledge staff members who ‘Speak Up for Patient Safety’ when they notice something even remotely amiss, whether it’s a wrong dosage on prescribed medication to a patient in need of immediate medical assistance. The Pharmacy staff have reported eight good catches in the past six months, along with similar efforts in Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and the Main Operating Room. Staff members cited for safeguarding patients are, Dr Brynne Standaert, Family Medicine general pediatrician; Victor Chu, Pharmacy, pharmacist; Mason Bridge, Pharmacy technician; Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brogan Chambers, Pharmacy; Lilly Moore, Main Operation Room administrative assistant; Linda Clauson, Pharmacy technician ; Victor Luoma, Pharmacy technician; Hospital Corpsmen 2nd Class Jacob Baker and Timothy Clark, Main OR surgical technologists; Aaron Myers, Internal Medicine registered nurse and Hospitalman Aaron Ferguson, Pharmacy (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

Not all heroes wear capes, but they walk and work and wow amongst others.



Such a notion was on display at Naval Hospital Bremerton during National Patient Safety Week, to highlight this year’s central theme, “Be a patient safety hero anytime, anywhere, always,” March 12-18, 2023.



“Every year I try to come up with something visually fresh and eye catching for our display, to draw in our staff and patients,” said Mayda Schaefer, NHB patient safety analyst and chief architect over the years of the visually appealing displays. “This year has been extra cold and snowy. When I read that Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog had estimated another six weeks of winter, I thought we should just embrace it as a backdrop to the official DHA theme.”



If there’s a common thread which this year’s Patient Safety Awareness Week indicated, along with the command’s Performance Improvement Fair, it’s that camaraderie, communication and coordination are essential, integral, overlapping needs in any military treatment facility like NHB.



As well as symbolic snowflakes.



“The way we care for our patients through teamwork and communication is truly the heart of patient safety. The quote by Vista M. Kelley, “Snowflakes are one of nature’s most fragile things, but just look what they can do when they stick together,” really captures this concept,” shared Schaefer.



Highlighted by the faux snowflakes was NHB’s Good Catch program, expressly designed to recognize staff members who ‘Speak Up for Patient Safety’ when they notice something even remotely amiss, whether it’s a wrong dosage on prescribed medication to a patient in need of immediate medical assistance.



“They’re all heroes. Recognizing them during Patient Safety Awareness Week is certainly fitting,” Schaefer noted.



The Pharmacy staff have reported eight good catches in the past six months, along with similar efforts in Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and the Main Operating Room. Staff members cited for safeguarding patients are, Dr Brynne Standaert, Family Medicine general pediatrician; Victor Chu, Pharmacy, pharmacist; Mason Bridge, Pharmacy technician; Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brogan Chambers, Pharmacy; Lilly Moore, Main Operation Room administrative assistant; Linda Clauson, Pharmacy technician ; Victor Luoma, Pharmacy technician; Hospital Corpsmen 2nd Class Jacob Baker and Timothy Clark, Main OR surgical technologists; Aaron Myers, Internal Medicine registered nurse and Hospitalman Aaron Ferguson, Pharmacy.



There were several evidenced based principles colorfully exhibited to remined staff, patient and visitor of the importance to patient safety.

Improving staff communication was cited as a continuous process essential in getting important test results to the right staff person on time. Critical results of tests and diagnostic procedures that fall significantly outside the normal range may indicate a lift-threatening situation. It is very important to provide the patient’s provider these results, so they can take quick action.



Identify patients correctly by using at least two ways. NHB uses full name and date of birth to make sure that each patient gets the correct medicine and treatment. This also ensures the correct patient gets the appropriate blood for transfusions.



Surface disinfection is imperative, especially in a hospital setting with germs spreading in a host of way. As evidenced by such contagious illnesses as influenza and COVID-19, people can easily spread respiratory viruses through the air. When aerosolized droplets carrying the viruses get into the air, they land on all the room surfaces. Certain viruses can remain viable on surfaces as dried droplets for up to 28 days. Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces are part of a good plan to reduce infections, even at home.



Cleaning refers to the removal of germs, dirt and impurities from surfaces. It doesn’t kill germs, but by removing them, it lowers their numbers and the risk of spreading infection.



Disinfection/sanitizing refers to using chemicals to kill germs on surfaces. This process doesn’t necessarily clean dirty surfaces or remove germs, but by killing germs on a surface after cleaning, it can further lower the risk of spreading infection.



Prevent mistakes in surgery. The universal protocol is to make sure that the correct surgery is done on the correct patient and at the correct place on the patient’s body. Marking the correct place on the patient’s body where the surgery is to be done is the norm and pause before the surgery to make sure that a mistake is not being made.



Delivering excellent care for patients while keeping them safe from harm is the top stated priority at NHB, part of the Puget Sound Military Health System which includes Madigan Army Medical Center, Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor and the Air Force’s 62nd Medical Squadron, entrusted to provide that standardized – and safe – care to approximately 284,000 active-duty service members, retirees and family.



When asked what this year’s display was designed to accomplish, Shaefer replied, “Bring a smile and some awareness to the reasons behind patient safety.”



PSAW is an international education and awareness-building campaign for improving patient safety at the local level. Ensuring safe care is provided during each patient encounter is part of our commitment towards high reliability.



“I was super impressed. The amount and quality of work done by Mayda is ingenuous,” remarked Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, NHB/NMRT5C Bremerton public affairs officer.