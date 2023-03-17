A new place to call home: Deployed Task Force Wolfhound Soldiers naturalized at U.S. Embassy in Djibouti

Immigrant (n.) - a person who comes to a country to take up permanent residence



Being an immigrant means leaving your country of birth and seeking a new life in a new country – one where you may not know the language or the people, and one where you have no idea what's in store for you. Immigrants are notoriously resilient, and Soldiers with Task Force Wolfhound demonstrated that throughout their journey to a new life. Not only did they enlist in the New York Army National Guard as immigrants, vowing to serve and defend a country that they aren’t native to, but they also sought and earned American citizenship.



Fifteen immigrants hailing from 10 countries were naturalized in a ceremony at the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti City, Djibouti, on March 10 while deployed to Africa in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). This was the first naturalization ceremony ever held at the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti.



Immigrants face unique challenges as they leave their home and country to a new country to seek a better life. For many of the new U.S. citizens, the ceremony confirmed that their efforts have not gone unnoticed and unappreciated.



During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, the commander of CJTF-HOA, spoke passionately about the immigrants and shared anecdotes from their journeys.



“When I see you, I want to celebrate your diversity,” Shawley said. “You hail from different corners of the world, from Mali to the Philippines, from Ecuador to Senegal, and from Saint Lucia to the Dominican Republic and more. Some of you were brought to the United States as children by parents looking for a better life. Others arrived as adults, leaving behind everything you know for a better tomorrow.”



The Honorable Jonathan Pratt, the ambassador of the United States to Djibouti, delivered the keynote address. He spoke to how America is comprised of immigrants and his pride for his lineage tracing to Northern Italy through his mother and grandmother. He also commended the new citizens.



"It is a privilege to have you here because I believe you represent the best of the best that America has to offer,” Pratt said. “You are new U.S. citizens and public servants, and allow me to congratulate you on becoming a part of the American experiment. Let me express again my own deep respect for your service to this nation and to the U.S. military, and your commitment to the service here in Djibouti. The diversity of your countries of birth and your experiences around the world also contribute to another American strength, the diversity of our citizens...you all bring a variety of perspectives and knowledge that will make your new home country even stronger."



Each Soldier had a unique story and reasons for leaving their home country. For Spc. Steven Alexander Delgado, a culinary specialist with Company H, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, immigrating to the U.S. meant that he could provide his little sister with a better life.



Delgado lived a hard life in Ecuador, stating that he was mugged at gunpoint when he was just eight years old, and he strives to provide a better life for his 10-year-old sister.



"I want to let my sister have the things that I couldn't have in my childhood, education, good food, and a safe home where she won't be afraid of going out and being mugged," said Delgado. "I'm grateful for all the opportunities I have been given and for my mother for sacrificing so much to bring me to the states. I'm very grateful for my unit too for bringing me here."



Similarly, every Service Member has unique reasons for why they joined the military, swearing to defend the Constitution of the United States. For naturalized citizens and Service Members, the Oath of Allegiance or the Pledge of Allegiance aren’t simply words to recite. Those words are sacred and meaningful, and provide a sense of pride and service to our nation.



Spc. Adama Faye, an infantryman with Company C, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry, native to Senegal, spent his entire childhood in Dakar and came to the U.S. when he was 18 years old. His father had told him about the better life in the United States, leading him to aspire to make it to America. Faye left Senegal to join his father in the U.S.



"I want to thank my mom and my dad, and tell them that I'm really grateful for everything that they’ve done for me," said Faye. "I will feel proud that I became a U.S. citizen because I earned it, it wasn't something that was just given to me. I feel grateful and excited."



Spc. Joan Manuel Veras Pichardo, a combat medic with Company D, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry, born in the Dominican Republic, came to the U.S. with his father to seek a more stable life and keep his family together.



"Joining the military has been a great experience,” Said Veras. “I've been to places I never thought I would go to and met a lot of great people. It will mean a lot to me to get naturalized because I have two kids and I don't want to be separated from them...it can also help my other family members to pursue their goals and [earn] their citizenship."



Despite hailing from different countries all around the world, the 15 individuals who earned their citizenship are now all proud Soldiers, proud New Yorkers and proud Americans.



The following Soldiers became American citizens during the ceremony:



● Spc. Ralph Josuah Dela Cruz Alvarez, an infantryman assigned to Troop A, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, from the Philippines.

● Spc. Rennie Barahona Enamorado, an infantryman assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from Spain.

● Cpl. Joel Calderon, an infantryman assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from Ecuador

● Spc. Adama Faye, an infantryman assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from Senegal.

● Spc. Sudre Francis, an infantryman assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from Jamaica.

● Pfc. Max Ralph Jr. Jean-Baptiste, an infantryman assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from Haiti.

● Spc. Chernice Leon, an automated logistical specialist assigned to Company H, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, from Saint Lucia.

● Spc. Adantoni Maduro Gomez, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment.

● Spc Stiven Orozco, an infantryman assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from Colombia.

● Spc. David DeJesus Mendez, an infantryman assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from the Dominican Republic.

● Spc. Stevenson Sterlin, an infantryman assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from Haiti.

● Spc. Antoine Tyndale, an infantryman assigned to Company C, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, from Jamaica.

● Pfc. Abdoul Fofana, an infantryman assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from Mali.

● Spc. Steven Alexander Delgado, a culinary specialist assigned to Company H, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, from Ecuador.

● Spc. Joan Manuel Veras Pichardo, a combat medic assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from the Dominican Republic.

