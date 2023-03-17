Photo By Ricardo Reyes | Walter Reed National Military's Medical Center (WRNMMC) Troop Command U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Ricardo Reyes | Walter Reed National Military's Medical Center (WRNMMC) Troop Command U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Scott Pierce U.S. Army Col. Sabrina Thweatt pose with Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Weston Moore following the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) award ceremony held at Fort A.P. Hill, VA, Mar. 17. Moore earned the U.S. Army Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) and earned “Top Doc” by finishing with the highest score. The EFMB is a special skill award that recognizes exceptional competence and outstanding performance by Army field medical personnel. (Photo courtesy Walter Reed National Military Medical Center) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Corpsman Earns Challenging Expert Field Medical Badge, takes “Top Doc”



Bethesda, Maryland (Mar. 17, 2023) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Weston Moore, assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), earned the U.S. Army Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) and earned “Top Doc” by finishing with the highest score.



The EFMB is a special skill award that recognizes exceptional competence and outstanding performance by Army field medical personnel. A total of three personnel from WRNMMC were awarded the badge.



“Earning the EFMB highlights how prepared and dedicated our servicemembers are to providing care,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Drew Bigby, Director, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. HM3 Walker earning top honors during this event further proves of how professional our teams are at Walter Reed and the Defense Health Agency.”



To earn this badge, members must conduct extensive training and successfully complete a grueling multi-day course. The EFMB test is the utmost challenge to the professional competence and physical endurance of the Soldier medic. It is the most sought-after peacetime award in the Army Medical Department, and while the Combat Medical Badge is the "portrait of courage" in wartime, the Expert Field Medical Badge is undoubtedly the "portrait of excellence" in the Army all the time.





# # #



About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is one of the nation's largest and most renowned military medical centers. Recently dubbed "The Nation's Medical Center," we represent the joining of the "Best of the Best" in military medicine when National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center came together in September of 2011, to form Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as decreed by the Base Realignment and Closure law of 2005.



We are comprised of nearly 7,100 dedicated staff members who make it their daily mission to achieve the vision and mission of our medical center. Our vision is to serve military families and our nation's active duty, returning war heroes, veterans and our Nation's leaders.

We’re committed to operational readiness, outstanding customer service, and world-class health care delivery for our beneficiaries.