120th Regional Support Group Homecoming

Col. James E. Young III, commander of the 120th Regional Support Group address the Soldiers of the 120th and 201st Regional Support Groups and gives thanks to the Powidz City Mayor and the Polish 33rd Airbase Commander for their support during the Transfer of Authority Ceremony with the 201st Regional Support Group in Powidz, Poland.

On March 3, 2023, after 9 months of performing base operation support integrator across eastern Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, the 120th Regional Support Group (RSG) transferred authority to the 201st RSG of the Georgia National Guard.



During those 9 months, Soldiers of the 120th RSG improved quality of life and enhanced readiness among the units at each Forward Operating Site (FOS) across Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. This was done through coordinating Morale Welfare and Recreation trips, enhancing gym facilities and equipment, establishing postal services, constructing vehicle maintenance facilities and office space, and much more.



The 120th Soldiers extended their influence far beyond their organization by providing information to leaders of higher commands, ambassadors, and presidents of European countries. Through this, the junior officers of the 120th further developed their leadership and professionalism.



The 120th Soldiers had interaction through meetings and community engagements that created positive relationships within the nations where they were stationed. Beyond their professional engagements, Soldiers participated in road races, basketball and volleyball tournaments, and local festivals, and visited local orphanages.



During the Transfer of Authority (TOA), Brigadier General Wanda Williams, Deputy Commanding General of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC), commended Col. James Young III and Command Sgt. Maj. Duane Rancourt, the 120th Regional Support Group command team, for leading a great team; their achievements are remarkable. She also said, “Your excellent support of Operation Atlantic Resolve allowed the U.S. to demonstrate our commitment and our ability to respond to threats to our NATO allies.”



Col. Young thanked the Soldiers of the 120th Regional Support Group for their extraordinary efforts over their 9 month deployment. The unit arrived in Poland ready to enable United States Army for success with a focus on readiness. “You have embodied the mottos (of USAEUR-AF, V Corps and 21st Theater Support Command) : Stronger Together, It Will Be Done, and Team 21 First in Support. Thank you for the great work!” Col. Young encouraged the 201st Regional Support Group to “improve the foxhole; leave it better than you found it.”



Congratulations to the 120th Regional Support Group for a successful mission in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve and welcome home!