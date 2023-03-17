Land and Maritime claims top communicator at annual awards

The Defense Logistics Agency recognized DLA Land and Maritime Public Affairs Specialist Stefanie Hauck as Communicator of the Year during the 2022 DLA Journalism Award competition. The competition is held annually and showcases DLA’s most effective journalism contributions to the DLA mission.



“Congratulations to Stefanie for being recognized as a leader among her professional peers,” said DLA Land and Maritime Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins. “Her skills as a top communicator help build awareness and showcase Land and Maritime mission successes.”



Hauck performs the full complement of her public affairs skillset in support of a robust Land and Maritime Command Information Program that distributes information products focusing on command initiatives, policies and special programs to keep Land and Maritime associates informed.



During 2022, Hauck showcased her talents in writing and multimedia to craft content profiling Land and Maritime associates through the human-interest lens and bringing agency-wide awareness to Defense Supply Center Columbus initiatives.



In addition to garnering DLA’s Communicator of the Year, Hauck also earned 3rd place in the Civilian Writer of the Year portion of the competition.



DLA Energy Public Affairs Specialist Connie Braesch and DLA Headquarters Public Affairs Specialist Nancy Benecki took 1st and 2nd place, respectively, in the Civilian Writer of the Year category. DLA Disposition Services Public Affairs Specialist Jason Shamberger netted 2nd place Communicator of the Year honors.



As a 1st place finisher, Hauck will move forward to represent DLA in the Defense Media Awards, a Department of Defense competition that pits the top journalists from defense agencies and military services throughout DOD.

