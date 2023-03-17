GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – A CV-22 Osprey assigned to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., landed at Goodfellow to provide students assigned to the 17th Training Wing the opportunity to have a hands-on demonstration with one of the many airframes they will have the ability to work with once graduating technical training.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 14:55
|Story ID:
|440670
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osprey touches down at Goodfellow, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS
