    Osprey touches down at Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – A CV-22 Osprey assigned to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., landed at Goodfellow to provide students assigned to the 17th Training Wing the opportunity to have a hands-on demonstration with one of the many airframes they will have the ability to work with once graduating technical training.

