Osprey touches down at Goodfellow

Photo By Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch | Members assigned to the 17th Training Wing tour a CV-22 Osprey at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Mar. 16, 2023. The mission of the CV-22 is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch) see less | View Image Page